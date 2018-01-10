Best Places to Work in the Federal Government data can point the way to better employee engagement

The 2017 Best Places to Work in the Federal Government rankings were released this week, providing important insights into how employees view their agency leaders and work experience.

If one believes, as I do, that having an engaged and motivated workforce is critical to a well-functioning government, agency leaders should closely examine the Best Places to Work findings and use the information to fix what’s broken and to improve what’s working.

Many government leaders view the Best Places to Work rankings as a benchmark of where they stand, as a way to measure progress over time and as a roadmap for improving employee engagement, workplace culture and productivity.

Making good use of the rankings requires closely examining the data on a range of issues, from employee perspectives of their senior leaders and supervisors to views on work-life balance, opportunities for professional development, employee recognition, diversity and communication within the organization.