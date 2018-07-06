HUFFPOST FINDS
07/06/2018 02:36 pm ET

10 Of The Best Self Tanners At Sephora For Summer 2018

Best-selling self tanners for the face, dry skin and without DHA.
By Brittany Nims
Glowing summer skin is easier said than done. Laying out in the sun for hours isn’t doing your skin any favors, especially without the right body and facial sunscreen, and most of us don’t want to dish out the time and money for professional tans. 

Instead of baking in the sun for hours or suffering through another expensive professional spray, we’ve rounded up Sephora’s 10 best-selling self tanners so you can get a healthy glow on your own terms.

Whether you have dry skin and need a self-tanner that won’t streak, or you’re just looking for an easy way to maintain a healthy glow for your face, there’s something below for everyone. We’ve also included promising reviews for each products so you can find the right solution for your skin.

Below, Sephora’s 10 best-selling self tanners for the summer: 

  • 1 Isle Of Paradise Self-Tanning Mousse
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 49<br><strong>Rating</strong>:&nbsp; 4.4 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 3,288<br><br><strong>Prom
    Sephora
    Reviews: 49
    Rating:  4.4 stars
    Loves: 3,288

    Promising review: “I’ve use Vita Liberata and San Tropez, among numerous other tanners including professional ones like VersaSpa. This is the only one I’ve used that actually DOESN’T SMELL. I’m honestly amazed. I purchased in dark for my pale self and the color is beautiful, even with the guard on. Will purchase again and again!"

    Get the Isle Of Paradise Self-Tanning Mousse. 
  • 2 Josie Maran Argan Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Oil
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 462&nbsp;<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.2 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 10,000<br><br><strong>Pr
    Sephora
    Reviews: 462 
    Rating: 4.2 stars
    Loves: 10,000

    Promising review: “This self tanner is seriously amazing. Color goes on so evenly and the Argan oil makes your skin feel beautiful. You don't get any streaks or orangey color thanks to the velour mitt. My new go to tanner!"

    Get the Josie Maran Argan Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Oil. 
  • 3 Tarte Brazilliance Plus+ Self-Tanner + Mitt
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 331<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.3 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 10,000<br><br><strong>Promisin
    Sephora
    Reviews: 331
    Rating: 4.3 stars
    Loves: 10,000

    Promising review: “This is hands down the best self tanner I have ever tried. I am fair with yellow undertones and have had no problems with looking orange or it looking very obvious that I have self tanned. Smell is very minimal, formula goes on smooth and mit makes for easy application. Tan looks natural and haven't had any problems with streaking yet. Only downside is that it fades within a couple days (which is pretty normal) and the price is a little steep, although I would definitely say it is worth it!"

    Get the Tarte Brazilliance Plus+ Self-Tanner + Mitt. 
  • 4 Sephora Collection Tinted Self-Tanning Body Mist
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 883<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.4 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 10,000<br><br><strong>Promisin
    Sephora
    Reviews: 883
    Rating: 4.4 stars
    Loves: 10,000

    Promising review: “I couldn't make it through a summer without this stuff, it's just the best tanner I've ever used! Never streaks, very natural look. The spray is nice if you're doing your own back ...and it's cheap."

    Get the Sephora Collection Tinted Self-Tanning Body Mist. 
  • 5 Vita Liberata pHenomenal 2-3 Week Tan Mousse
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 639<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 3.9 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 7,398<br><br><strong>Promising
    Sephora
    Reviews: 639
    Rating: 3.9 stars
    Loves: 7,398

    Promising review: “This is an amazing tanner. I love the instant color. It developes more in the following few hours after application and its fade is not terrible...mind you, I have a tan already but I'm not super dark. The fade may be less noticeable because of that fact. I would recommend application with a large, flat concealer/foundation brush for, well, all areas. I've used the mitt with the St. Tropez tanner and the brush just makes for a flawless application, especially around fingers and toes."

    Get the Vita Liberata pHenomenal 2-3 Week Tan Mousse. 
  • 6 Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 113<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.2 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 10,000<br><br><strong>Promisin
    Sephora
    Reviews: 113
    Rating: 4.2 stars
    Loves: 10,000

    Promising review: “I wore this out shopping one day to test it out and it's gorgeous but I feel like this is best used for special events or a night out. I applied this all over my chest, shoulders, and arms. After a full day out I noticed I had sparkles all over my clothes and the color transferred onto my bra straps. This definitely isn't meant as an all over self tanner because it will transfer onto your clothes, but if you apply it just where you have bare skin showing then you shouldn't have a problem with the color transferring onto your clothes. I will probably repurchase this because it really does make your skin look likes it's glowing -especially in the summer since there is little flecks of shimmer in it."

    Get the Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish. 
  • 7 Tan-Luxe The Butter Illuminating Tanning Butter
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 18<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.8 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 1,816<br><br><strong>Promising
    Sephora
    Reviews: 18
    Rating: 4.8 stars
    Loves: 1,816

    Promising review: “Tan Luxe is a new line for me, and I’ve tried them all; high end to low end. This is a creamy, thicker consistency than a lotion. It’s ivory in color, rather than a shocking bright white. It builds such a natural tan that at first I thought it wasn’t working, but then compared my arms to my untreated legs. It def tans you. There’s a subtle shimmer too, and the scent is light, almost like melted butter! There is none of the typical DHA smell. It goes on smoothly and evenly. I use my hands then wipe off my palms with a damp towel. I also use the Tan Luxe facial oil with my serums, and keep a healthy glow. Be patient with it, and you’ll love it’s natural looking tan."

    Get the Tan-Luxe The Butter Illuminating Tanning Butter. 
  • 8 St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 49<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 3.9 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 2,478<br><br><strong>Promising
    Sephora
    Reviews: 49
    Rating: 3.9 stars
    Loves: 2,478

    Promising review: “I have not always been a fan of St Tropez tanning products, but I have to admit that when they work, the color is really nice. This is an excellent product for a medium-depth tan with a mild and enjoyable scent! I think this may be my new favorite weekly tanning product, and I only used about a 6th of the bottle for my entire body. Great buy!"

    Get the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse. 
  • 9 Tan-Luxe The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 29<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.3 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 2,747<br><br><strong>Promising
    Sephora
    Reviews: 29
    Rating: 4.3 stars
    Loves: 2,747

    Promising review: “This stuff is so easy to use and the results are exactly what I wanted! It gives a sun-kissed healthy glow all over and you can control the depth of your tan by how much product you add to your moisturizer. I’ve been using it with Belif’s body bomba and Drunk Elephant’s marula oil for face. Only con it’s that it has a mild “self tanner” smell. If you use it with a scented moisturizer, it’s unnoticeable."

    Get the Tan-Luxe The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops. 
  • 10 Coola Sunless Tan Dry Body Oil Mis
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 62<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.6 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 6,611<br><br><strong>Promising
    Sephora
    Reviews: 62
    Rating: 4.6 stars
    Loves: 6,611

    Promising review: “Just got this for a wedding and I LOVE it. It gave me a nice glow that looked so natural. My skin is super sensitive and this did not bug it, highly recommend!"

    Get the Coola Sunless Tan Dry Body Oil Mist. 

