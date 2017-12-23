Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of Dec. 23, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” tops the list from Amazon for the fourth week in a row.

As the year comes to an end, there aren’t as many new shows popping up to take the top spot from this Amy Sherman-Palladino project. That said, the show is truly great and a crowd-pleaser that all sorts of television fans could enjoy. Head to the Amazon Streamline for more about it.

Netflix’s “The Crown” continues its global domination in terms of popularity. The Netflix Streamline gets into its success more, but it should be noted that there’s now a compelling argument that “The Crown” is the new “Game of Thrones.”

Walt Disney Co. is attempting to buy 21st Century Fox, which means Disney would have a controlling stake of Hulu if the deal gets approved. More about this on the Hulu Streamline, but this could radically change the streaming wars. With Disney already taking many of its titles off Netflix, the company could use Hulu to really start competing in this space.

In related Disney streaming news, the company debuted its animatronic Donald Trump at its Hall of Presidents attraction. A YouTube clip of this Trump robot giving a speech about being president became the most existentially taxing video you could stream all week.