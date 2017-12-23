Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show, but you have a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch countless series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.
The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The main list below also includes shows that you can stream online with a cable package (such as programs on HBO, Showtime and FX Networks).
The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.
For the weekend of Dec. 23, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” tops the list from Amazon for the fourth week in a row.
As the year comes to an end, there aren’t as many new shows popping up to take the top spot from this Amy Sherman-Palladino project. That said, the show is truly great and a crowd-pleaser that all sorts of television fans could enjoy. Head to the Amazon Streamline for more about it.
Netflix’s “The Crown” continues its global domination in terms of popularity. The Netflix Streamline gets into its success more, but it should be noted that there’s now a compelling argument that “The Crown” is the new “Game of Thrones.”
Walt Disney Co. is attempting to buy 21st Century Fox, which means Disney would have a controlling stake of Hulu if the deal gets approved. More about this on the Hulu Streamline, but this could radically change the streaming wars. With Disney already taking many of its titles off Netflix, the company could use Hulu to really start competing in this space.
In related Disney streaming news, the company debuted its animatronic Donald Trump at its Hall of Presidents attraction. A YouTube clip of this Trump robot giving a speech about being president became the most existentially taxing video you could stream all week.
More depressing news: Actor T.J. Miller was accused of sexual assault and harassment. This prompted Comedy Central to cancel his show, “The Gorburger Show.” He had already left the popular show “Silicon Valley” earlier this year.
If this continuous wave of sexual harassment allegations has left you wondering whether there are any shows or movies that aren’t plagued by awful stars, you should check out Rotten Apples. The new service is like Rotten Tomatoes, but for recommending shows that don’t involve sexual harassers. Just search for a show and it will tell you if it’s “rotten” or “fresh.” If it’s the former, the service will tell you who is accused. It’s certainly a much-needed accompaniment to any streaming you’re doing with family over the holidays.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 29, 2017
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in awhile. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 1, 2017
Plot: Chicagoans find their best lives.
Pro: The characters are fun and believable. The show's stories play out in a rare balance of realism, but with solid plots that keep things moving.
Con: Episodes are hit or miss and can occasionally feel too aimless. Very much a show with high highs and low lows.
Season 1 Release: Dec. 15, 2017
Plot: Son tries solving father's death.
Pro: Critics are comparing this Errol Morris project favorably to his 1988 movie, "Thin Blue Line."
Con: There's been some controversy around Morris' continued use of dramatic recreations to illustrate his documentary-style message.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 8, 2017
Plot: The Queen overcomes royal problems.
Pro: The show looks absolutely beautiful. It's solidly interesting enough, while not being that edgy, so it's a perfect watch for families.
Con: Not enough happens and it can be pretty boring at times.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 22, 2017
Plot: Outlaws war in the west.
Pro: Both the character writing and the action sequences are great, which is rare. A western with ideas about gender and race feels contemporary.
Con: The long, cinematic shots of the genre can be trying.
Season 2 Release: Nov. 10, 2017
Plot: Life through a bipolar lens.
Pro: Maria Bamford is so good in this show. The writing is extremely inventive and is the most worthy successor to executive producer Mitch Hurwitz's other show, "Arrested Development."
Con: Following the narrative can be tricky at times.
Season 2 Finale: Dec. 3, 2017
Plot: Friends try to solve mysteries.
Pro: It's arguably the most blatantly "fun" show right now. The mystery-solving moves the plot along quickly, while the characters are hilarious and written with nuance.
Con: Story sometimes spirals out of control.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 16, 2017
Plot: Man slowly destroys another's life.
Pro: The "Peep Show" duo ... returns. "Veep" co-writer Simon Blackwell created and wrote this. It's very funny.
Con: You probably don't already subscribe to Sundance Now.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 3, 2017
Plot: Questionable murder conviction of immigrant.
Pro: Good news for "Handmaid's Tale" fans: Based on a Margaret Atwood novel, this is a well-done story that showcases resilience in the face of oppression.
Con: The pace is a bit slow.
Season 1 Finale: Dec. 19, 2017
Plot: Absurdist cooking and lifestyle advice.
Pro: Amy Sedaris is as hilarious as ever and the choice to parody this popular genre allows for experimental comedy that suits her talents.
Con: The constant ridiculousness can become too unstuck from reality occasionally.
A note on methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Twitter is also providing HuffPost with data on the most tweeted-about streaming shows on its platform.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.