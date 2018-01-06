Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show, but you have a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch countless series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.
The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The main list below also includes shows that you can stream online with a cable package (such as programs on HBO, Showtime and FX Networks).
The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.
For the weekend of Jan. 6, “Black Mirror” tops the list from Netflix for the first time.
That futuristic tech dystopia enters the list with a fellow Netflix project, “Lovesick,” which previously went by the insane and hilarious name “Scrotal Recall.” More about those shows at the Netflix Streamline.
Two shows that don’t originate from streaming companies also join the list, a rarity. Freeform’s “Grown-ish” is a spinoff from the popular and critically liked “Black-ish.” The show certainly has some initial problems to figure out, but is already bordering on great. You can watch it on the Freeform website.
The Ryan Murphy project “9-1-1,” from Fox, just makes it to the bottom of the list this week. The show has had a divisive critical reception, with some (Vulture, The Wall Street Journal) claiming the show is amazing, while others (Indiewire, Yahoo) are calling it terrible. It’s basically an exhilarating mess that’s at least worth checking out on Hulu. More about that at the Hulu Streamline.
As a quick reminder, tons of shows return this week after their holiday breaks, including “The Good Place” and “Will & Grace,” both of which returned Thursday. You can catch them on Hulu.
One show that had an unexpected return in an even more unexpected way was “Rick & Morty.” On New Year’s Eve, the electronic musician Deadmau5 premiered a new sketch from the animated show onstage during a performance. The scene set up the countdown to midnight.
You can stream it on YouTube if you skip to the 2-minute mark:
Good luck this week. Hope this helps.
Season 4 Release: Dec. 29, 2017
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season's not quite as strong as the previous.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 29, 2017
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in awhile. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Season 3 Release: Jan. 1, 2018
Plot: Young adults struggle finding love.
Pro: Episodes are very breezy and fun. You can watch this without much effort. You also don't really need to watch the first two seasons to understand what's going on.
Con: Intellectually, there isn't much here.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 1, 2017
Plot: Chicagoans find their best lives.
Pro: The characters are fun and believable. The show's stories play out in a rare balance of realism, but with solid plots that keep things moving.
Con: Episodes are hit or miss and can occasionally feel too aimless. Very much a show with high highs and low lows.
Season 1 Release: Dec. 15, 2017
Plot: Son tries solving father's death.
Pro: Critics are comparing this Errol Morris project favorably to his 1988 movie, "Thin Blue Line."
Con: There's been some controversy around Morris' continued use of dramatic recreations to illustrate his documentary-style message.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 8, 2017
Plot: The Queen overcomes royal problems.
Pro: The show looks absolutely beautiful. It's solidly interesting enough, while not being that edgy, so it's a perfect watch for families.
Con: Not enough happens and it can be pretty boring at times.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Conquering those early college challenges.
Pro: The solid writing and chemistry of the characters is immediately apparent. The show also has much to say despite the sitcom format.
Con: As a spin-off just starting out, the show still has growing pains.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 22, 2017
Plot: Outlaws war in the west.
Pro: Both the character writing and the action sequences are great, which is rare. A western with ideas about gender and race feels contemporary.
Con: The long, cinematic shots of the genre can be trying.
Season 2 Finale: Dec. 3, 2017
Plot: Friends try to solve mysteries.
Pro: It's arguably the most blatantly "fun" show right now. The mystery-solving moves the plot along quickly, while the characters are hilarious and written with nuance.
Con: Story sometimes spirals out of control.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: First responders try saving lives.
Pro: The acting performances are phenomenal and the plots have real, intense stakes, two qualities that are atypical for a procedural.
Con: The writing isn't all that interesting.
A note on methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Twitter is also providing HuffPost with data on the most tweeted-about streaming shows on its platform.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.