Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show, but you have a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch countless series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.
The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The main list below also includes shows that you can stream online with a cable package (such as programs on HBO, Showtime and FX Networks).
The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.
For the weekend of Jan. 13, “Black Mirror” from Netflix tops the list for the second time. Season 4 from this futuristic tech dystopia is still the best batch of new episodes in a while.
Showtime’s “The Chi” enters high on the list, too. You can watch the show’s pilot for free on their website, but the rest of the season requires a subscription.
This new project from Emmy Award-winner Lena Waithe focuses on various lives in the South Side of Chicago. “The Chi” balances a line of presenting believable, yet charismatic characters with a plot that sprints at a questionable pace. The show does such a great job otherwise that the shaky plotting is easily forgiven.
“The End of the F***ing World” from Netflix joins the list. More about this show on the Netflix Streamline, but basically this follows two violence-prone teenagers falling in love. Kind of. The male character also likes to kill things and dreams of killing his female partner. Suffice it to say, this show is not for everyone.
Amazon also has a new show on the list: “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.” This is basically just a shakier version of “Black Mirror,” but the production value and stellar cast (such as Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi and Janelle Monáe) elevate the project. More on that at the Amazon Streamline.
A last week addition, “Grown-ish” ended up having a great premiere on Freeform in terms of ratings. At around 1.5 million viewers, this was the biggest debut on Freeform in years for that network. Shadow and Act had an interesting breakdown of the numbers:
It also opened as Wednesday’s No. 1 scripted series on cable TV among Women 18-49, Women 18-34 and Females 12-34, and was was the strongest scripted comedy series launch on basic cable among Women 18-49 since April 2014 (MTV’s ”Faking It”), among Women 18-34 since July 2014 (FX’s “Married”) and among Adults 18-49 since September 2016 (FX’s “Atlanta”).
The “Black-ish” spinoff seems like it’s going to stick around for some time.
Good luck this week. Hope this helps.
Season 4 Release: Dec. 29, 2017
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season's not quite as strong as the previous.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 29, 2017
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in awhile. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Growing up in South Chicago.
Pro: The characters are exceptionally strong. The unique setting for a show is also quickly captivating.
Con: Dramatically life-changing events simultaneously happen in different characters' lives in a way that's unbelievable.
This particular video does a good job of showcasing how the show is both extremely fun and heavy.
"The Chi" is fast-paced in a way that makes it an easy watch despite the often depressing storylines. And this show sure gets bleak real quick.
Season 3 Release: Jan. 1, 2018
Plot: Young adults struggle finding love.
Pro: Episodes are very breezy and fun. You can watch this without much effort. You also don't really need to watch the first two seasons to understand what's going on.
Con: Intellectually, there isn't much here.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 5, 2018
Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.
Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.
Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit — the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 1, 2017
Plot: Chicagoans find their best lives.
Pro: The characters are fun and believable. The show's stories play out in a rare balance of realism, but with solid plots that keep things moving.
Con: Episodes are hit or miss and can occasionally feel too aimless. Very much a show with high highs and low lows.
Season 1 Release: Dec. 15, 2017
Plot: Son tries solving father's death.
Pro: Critics are comparing this Errol Morris project favorably to his 1988 movie, "Thin Blue Line."
Con: There's been some controversy around Morris' continued use of dramatic recreations to illustrate his documentary-style message.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 8, 2017
Plot: The Queen overcomes royal problems.
Pro: The show looks absolutely beautiful. It's solidly interesting enough, while not being that edgy, so it's a perfect watch for families.
Con: Not enough happens and it can be pretty boring at times.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Conquering those early college challenges.
Pro: The solid writing and chemistry of the characters is immediately apparent. The show also has much to say despite the sitcom format.
Con: As a spin-off just starting out, the show still has growing pains.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 12, 2018
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
A note on methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Twitter is also providing HuffPost with data on the most tweeted-about streaming shows on its platform.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.