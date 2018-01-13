Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 13, “Black Mirror” from Netflix tops the list for the second time. Season 4 from this futuristic tech dystopia is still the best batch of new episodes in a while.

Showtime’s “The Chi” enters high on the list, too. You can watch the show’s pilot for free on their website, but the rest of the season requires a subscription.

This new project from Emmy Award-winner Lena Waithe focuses on various lives in the South Side of Chicago. “The Chi” balances a line of presenting believable, yet charismatic characters with a plot that sprints at a questionable pace. The show does such a great job otherwise that the shaky plotting is easily forgiven.

“The End of the F***ing World” from Netflix joins the list. More about this show on the Netflix Streamline, but basically this follows two violence-prone teenagers falling in love. Kind of. The male character also likes to kill things and dreams of killing his female partner. Suffice it to say, this show is not for everyone.

Amazon also has a new show on the list: “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.” This is basically just a shakier version of “Black Mirror,” but the production value and stellar cast (such as Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi and Janelle Monáe) elevate the project. More on that at the Amazon Streamline.

A last week addition, “Grown-ish” ended up having a great premiere on Freeform in terms of ratings. At around 1.5 million viewers, this was the biggest debut on Freeform in years for that network. Shadow and Act had an interesting breakdown of the numbers:

It also opened as Wednesday’s No. 1 scripted series on cable TV among Women 18-49, Women 18-34 and Females 12-34, and was was the strongest scripted comedy series launch on basic cable among Women 18-49 since April 2014 (MTV’s ”Faking It”), among Women 18-34 since July 2014 (FX’s “Married”) and among Adults 18-49 since September 2016 (FX’s “Atlanta”).

The “Black-ish” spinoff seems like it’s going to stick around for some time.