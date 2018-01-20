Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show. But you have a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch dozens of series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.
The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The main list below also includes shows that you can stream online with a cable package (such as programs on HBO, Showtime and FX Networks).
The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.
For the weekend of Jan. 20, a show with an extremely long name tops the list: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”
This is the second Ryan Murphy show to join the list this month after “9-1-1” made an appearance a couple weeks ago. But “9-1-1” is forgettable fun, and the release of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” is an event. This show is very, very well done, and has all the indications that it will be extremely popular. It’s well worth checking out on the FX website.
HBO’s “High Maintenance,” The CW’s “Black Lightning,” IFC’s “Portlandia” and Comedy Central’s “Corporate” all join the list as well. Besides the HBO show, you can watch all of them on their respective channels’ websites with a basic cable login.
Streamline has never added this many new shows to the list before. For whatever reason, this week has a ton to choose from, and a few shows that probably would have made the list in a less competitive week got left out.
Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” is one of those shows ― you can read more about it on the Netflix Streamline.
Similarly, Hulu’s “The Path” got left off, although its new season has fairly strong reviews. You can find out more on the Hulu Streamline.
“Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” from Amazon also got immediately knocked off the list after debuting last week. Now, you’ll have to head over to the Amazon Streamline for that show.
HBO debuted three shows this week, but only one ― the stellar “High Maintenance” ― made the list. “Divorce,” which stars two people with long names, Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church, just missed out due to slightly less positive reviews than the competition.
Streamline had expected to include “Crashing,” as its first season was pretty strong. Unfortunately, its first episode back is very, very bad ― imagine an episode of television being written by Reddit commenters. In any case, stay far away.
Also related to HBO ― a viral video from this week details how the company is literally cutting corners by cropping their content on its streaming service. This means large swaths of scenes are just missing because HBO reformatted movies to zoom closer to the action. It’s a strange decision you can learn more about in the video below.
In more general streaming news, Apple revealed more upcoming programming ― Kristen Wiig will star in a comedy produced by Reese Witherspoon. This is the third project Witherspoon is now doing for Apple, including a high-profile show that she’ll star in herself, along with Jennifer Anniston.
Another big show announcement this week was that Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury” will become a television show. Everyone joked that President Donald Trump will finally be able to learn what all the fuss is about. It remains unclear where the show will air.
And in more proof that this industry is constantly expanding, there is a new proposal to build a second “Hollywood” sign on the other side of the mountain. Apparently the current side of the mountain is overrun with people trying to take pictures, so this would mitigate that problem.
This is obviously a dumb idea and will never happen.
Good luck this week. Hope this helps.
Season Finale: March 21, 2018
Plot: Chaos before and after murder.
Pro: The acting is superb. The setting, costuming and overall style is fascinating. This fashion-based story is hard to look away from.
Con: As with most Ryan Murphy projects, this is often overdone and occasionally goes off the rails.
This gets at the inherent appeals of this show -- splendor, true crime and star power.
Perhaps it's exploitative of the Versace family story -- they do not approve of the show.
Still, this is undeniably compelling television.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Growing up in South Chicago.
Pro: The characters are exceptionally strong. The unique setting for a show is also quickly captivating.
Con: Dramatically life-changing events simultaneously happen in different characters' lives in a way that's unbelievable.
Season 2 Finale: March 23, 2018
Plot: Pot dealer encounters different people.
Pro: The show is both funny and exceptionally well-written. The protagonist encounters truly unique lives through his job.
Con: The very loose structure of the show can make it seem aimless.
Season 4 Release: Dec. 29, 2017
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season's not quite as strong as the previous.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 29, 2017
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in awhile. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 5, 2018
Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.
Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.
Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit — the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl.
Season 3 Release: Jan. 1, 2018
Plot: Young adults struggle finding love.
Pro: Episodes are very breezy and fun. You can watch this without much effort. You also don't really need to watch the first two seasons to understand what's going on.
Con: Intellectually, there isn't much here.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Retired superhero returns despite family.
Pro: It's a very well-done superhero show with compelling new wrinkles to the typical stories in this vein.
Con: It's yet another superhero show. The general beats of the show will be familiar.
Season 8/Series Finale: TBD
Plot: Sketches of weird Portland life.
Pro: This last season is still as strong as ever. Both exceptionally funny and insightful on a subset of contemporary culture.
Con: The slices of life being parodied are often extremely niche, meaning this inherently isn't for a wide audience.
Season 1 Finale: TBD
Plot: Working an office job sucks.
Pro: The show has much to say about the reality of American white-collar work. The writing is often very strong.
Con: The writing is also often super derivative of the office-based humor that's been prevalent for decades.
A note on methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Twitter is also providing HuffPost with data on the most tweeted-about streaming shows on its platform.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.