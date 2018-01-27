Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show. But you have a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch dozens of series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.
The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The main list below also includes shows that you can stream online with a cable package (such as programs on HBO, Showtime and FX Networks).
The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.
For the weekend of Jan. 27, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” tops the list for the second time. You can watch it at the FX website.
New To The List This Week
“Counterpart” from Starz joins at No. 10.
J.K. Simmons plays two roles in this show about parallel dimensions meeting. It’s a welldone triller with inventive storytelling.
Other Notable New Shows This Week
“One Day at a Time” from Netflix. Season 2. Read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline.
“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.
“Mosaic” from HBO. Mini-series.
“Another Period” from Comedy Central. Season 3.
“Baskets” from FX. Season 3
“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Mini-series.
Assorted Streaming News
Meryl Streep is joining the second season of “Big Little Lies.”
Billy Eichner suggested the only way for Netflix to appropriately respond ...
Good luck this week. Hope this helps.
Season Finale: March 21, 2018
Plot: Chaos before and after murder.
Pro: The acting is superb. The setting, costuming and overall style is fascinating. This fashion-based story is hard to look away from.
Con: As with most Ryan Murphy projects, this is often overdone and occasionally goes off the rails.
Season 2 Finale: March 23, 2018
Plot: Pot dealer encounters different people.
Pro: The show is both funny and exceptionally well-written. The protagonist encounters truly unique lives through his job.
Con: The very loose structure of the show can make it seem aimless.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Growing up in South Chicago.
Pro: The characters are exceptionally strong. The unique setting for a show is also quickly captivating.
Con: Dramatically life-changing events simultaneously happen in different characters' lives in a way that's unbelievable.
Season 4 Release: Dec. 29, 2017
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season's not quite as strong as the previous.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 29, 2017
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in awhile. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 5, 2018
Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.
Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.
Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit — the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Retired superhero returns despite family.
Pro: It's a very well-done superhero show with compelling new wrinkles to the typical stories in this vein.
Con: It's yet another superhero show. The general beats of the show will be familiar.
Season 8/Series Finale: TBA
Plot: Sketches of weird Portland life.
Pro: This last season is still as strong as ever. Both exceptionally funny and insightful on a subset of contemporary culture.
Con: The slices of life being parodied are often extremely niche, meaning this inherently isn't for a wide audience.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Working an office job sucks.
Pro: The show has much to say about the reality of American white-collar work. The writing is often very strong.
Con: The writing is also often super derivative of the office-based humor that's been prevalent for decades.
Season 1 Finale: March 25, 2018
Plot: Parallel dimensions collide in Berlin.
Pro: J.K. Simmons is incredible in this show. The plot is exceptionally creative and the writing adequately pulls off the generally high ambitions of this project.
Con: It can feel like this show is spiraling out of control at times. Also, although it's a new take, it is yet another espionage thriller.
The marketing department clearly realized the ridiculous plot of this show needed to be explained as straightforwardly as possible.
This short video just give a beat-by-beat of what is even going on here.
A note on methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Twitter is also providing HuffPost with data on the most tweeted-about streaming shows on its platform.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.