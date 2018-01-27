Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 27, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” tops the list for the second time. You can watch it at the FX website.

New To The List This Week

“Counterpart” from Starz joins at No. 10.

J.K. Simmons plays two roles in this show about parallel dimensions meeting. It’s a welldone triller with inventive storytelling.

Other Notable New Shows This Week

“One Day at a Time” from Netflix. Season 2. Read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline.

“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.

“Mosaic” from HBO. Mini-series.

“Another Period” from Comedy Central. Season 3.

“Baskets” from FX. Season 3

“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Mini-series.

Assorted Streaming News

Meryl Streep is joining the second season of “Big Little Lies.”