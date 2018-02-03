Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 3, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” tops the list for the third time. You can watch it at the FX website.

New To The List This Week

“Altered Carbon” from Netflix joins at No. 3. Read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline and below.

“Absentia” from Amazon joins at No. 10. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline and below.

Other Notable New Shows This Week

“A.P. Bio” from NBC, but also on Hulu. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

Recent Shows From The Last Month That Are Also Decent

“Another Period” from Comedy Central. Season 3.

“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.

“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.

“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.

“Mosaic” from HBO. Mini-series.

“One Day at a Time” from Netflix. Season 2. Read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline.

“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Mini-series.

Assorted Streaming News

A well-reported story from The Atlantic makes the case that you shouldn’t binge watch shows. Bingeing makes it much harder for you to remember what happened. So keep that in mind and savor that prestige TV content!

DC Comics announced a new project that will debut on its forthcoming streaming service. The company will release a show focused on Lois Lane and Lex Luthor in the days before Clark Kent (spoiler: aka Superman) came to the city. The show will be called “Metropolis.”

And Apple made yet another programming announcement, this time with “La La Land” and “Whiplash” director Damien Chazelle. He will write and direct a new show, but further specifics about what this show will be weren’t revealed.