Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 3, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" tops the list for the third time.
Season Finale: March 21, 2018
Plot: Chaos before and after murder.
Pro: The acting is superb. The setting, costuming and overall style is fascinating. This fashion-based story is hard to look away from.
Con: As with most Ryan Murphy projects, this is often overdone and occasionally goes off the rails.
Season 2 Finale: March 23, 2018
Plot: Pot dealer encounters different people.
Pro: The show is both funny and exceptionally well-written. The protagonist encounters truly unique lives through his job.
Con: The very loose structure of the show can make it seem aimless.
Season 1 Release: Feb. 2, 2018
Plot: Future where people switch bodies.
Pro: It's a fast-paced crime thriller set in the future. A ton of money was clearly spent on special effects and sets, making this a viscerally exciting watch.
Con: The writing is often slap-dash and tries to accomplish too much, which detracts from the more mindless joys.
As you can see, the plot here is pretty ridiculous. All you really need to know is this is a decent action thriller.
The weightier philosophical questions brought up through the science fiction elements are often stumbled through in this. So check it out if you're just into seeing fight scenes in a cool setting.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Growing up in South Chicago.
Pro: The characters are exceptionally strong. The unique setting for a show is also quickly captivating.
Con: Dramatically life-changing events simultaneously happen in different characters' lives in a way that's unbelievable.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 5, 2018
Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.
Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.
Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit — the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl.
Season 4 Release: Dec. 29, 2017
Plot: A series of dystopian vignettes.
Pro: Each episode is a standalone story, so you can start wherever. It's cliche to point this out now, but it's this generation's "Twilight Zone."
Con: This season's not quite as strong as the previous.
Season 8/Series Finale: TBA
Plot: Sketches of weird Portland life.
Pro: This last season is still as strong as ever. Both exceptionally funny and insightful on a subset of contemporary culture.
Con: The slices of life being parodied are often extremely niche, meaning this inherently isn't for a wide audience.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Working an office job sucks.
Pro: The show has much to say about the reality of American white-collar work. The writing is often very strong.
Con: The writing is also often super derivative of the office-based humor that's been prevalent for decades.
Season 1 Finale: March 25, 2018
Plot: Parallel dimensions collide in Berlin.
Pro: J.K. Simmons is incredible in this show. The plot is exceptionally creative and the writing adequately pulls off the generally high ambitions of this project.
Con: It can feel like this show is spiraling out of control at times. Also, although it's a new take, it is yet another espionage thriller.
Season 1 Release: Feb. 2, 2018
Plot: Murder mystery involving lost memories.
Pro: Great performances and a solid script make this well-worth your time if you're a fan of the murder mystery and serial killer genres.
Con: The beats of this plot are very well-tread territory.
A highly trained investigator loses memories in the middle of a mission and then authorities start to investigate that hero as the perpetrator of another crime.
That is the plot of so many shows and movies and is the plot of "Absentia." If you like that plot though, you'll like this.
