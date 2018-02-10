Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 10, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” tops the list for the fourth time. You can watch it at the FX website.

New To The List This Week

“Homeland” from Showtime joins at No. 10. The seventh season premieres on Feb. 11. It looks like it’s going to be bonkers.

Other Notable New Shows This Week

“Queer Eye” from Netflix. You can read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline.

A new episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” from Netflix. David Letterman interviews George Clooney. Also read that on the Netflix Streamline.

Recent Shows From The Last Month That Are Also Decent

“Absentia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“Another Period” from Comedy Central. Season 3.

“A.P. Bio” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.

“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.

“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.

“Mosaic” from HBO. Mini-series.

“One Day at a Time” from Netflix. Season 2. Read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline.

“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Mini-series.

Assorted Streaming News

About 27 million people watched the post-Super Bowl episode of “This Is Us” (compared to its Season 2 average of 10.2 million live viewers) to find out if something bad finally happened to the dad character. It appeared on Hulu shortly after, so streaming viewers could see whether the bad thing happened or not.

ESPN announced more information about their streaming service, ESPN Plus, launching in March. It will cost $5 a month. The service will not show any sports games from its actual cable channels. Seems like it won’t work.

A couple major names exited a potential reboot of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” on the forthcoming Apple streaming service. Bryan Fuller left, as did showrunner and executive producer Hart Hanson.

Disney announced it would have multiple “Star Wars” shows on its own forthcoming streaming service. This, plus a movie a year, seems like a ton of “Star Wars.” Disney also revealed that its upcoming service will have no R-related content.

And Jennifer Garner is going to star in a new HBO television series created by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner of “Girls.” The show is called “Camping” and is based on a British show with the same name.

