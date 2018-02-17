Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 17, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” still tops the list. You can watch it at the FX website.

New To The List This Week

“Mozart in the Jungle” from Amazon joins at No. 9. The fourth season premiered on Feb. 16. It’s definitely a divisive show, but it does enough right that it’s worth checking out.

Other Notable New Shows This Week

“Everything Sucks!” from Netflix. You can read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline.

“Here and Now” from HBO. It’s apparently pretty bad though.

Recent Shows From The Last Month That Are Also Decent

“Absentia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“Another Period” from Comedy Central. Season 3.

“A.P. Bio” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.

“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.

“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.

“Mosaic” from HBO. Miniseries.

“One Day at a Time” from Netflix. Season 2. Read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline.

“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Mini-series.

Assorted Streaming News

The Streamline-recommended show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is going to go on tour. The cast ― including creator/star Rachel Bloom ― will be performing original songs from the show live.

Apparently, James Franco will still star in the second season of HBO’s “The Deuce,” despite allegations of sexual misconduct.

And Facebook has hired Elizabeth Olsen to star in an upcoming (and untitled) show on the social media platform’s Watch. Facebook is starting to spend quite a bit of money on Watch and it will probably be a real streaming contender in the near future.

(News about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon at those respective Streamlines).

