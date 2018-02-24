Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 24, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” still tops the list. The show has continued to be great and still has a few episodes left. It’s not too late to start. You can watch it at the FX website.

New To The List This Week

“Seven Seconds,” which premiered Feb. 23 on Netflix, joins at No. 4. The new show is one of the best crime thrillers in a while. Read more about it at the Netflix Streamline.

Other Notable New Shows This Week

“Good Girls” from NBC. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“The Tick” from Amazon. If you’re confused why this is new, the second part of the first season just premiered. You can read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.

“Ugly Delicious” from Netflix. This is a food and travel show with some twists, essentially.

Recent Shows From The Last Month That Are Also Decent

“Absentia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“Another Period” from Comedy Central. Season 3.

“A.P. Bio” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.

“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.

“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.

“Everything Sucks!” from Netflix. Season 1.

“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.

“Mosaic” from HBO. Miniseries.

“One Day at a Time” from Netflix. Season 2. Read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline.

“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Mini-series.

Assorted Streaming News

Fox News is starting a streaming service called Fox Nation. It will debut later this year and feature original shows and commentary from people like Sean Hannity. Amazing.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is making a television series with Apple loosely based on his adolescence. He apparently won’t act in it.

Snapchat is trying to make more scripted shows. After Kylie Jenner dropped the value of the company $1.3 billion simply by tweeting that the app isn’t what it used to be, the company could really need these shows to go well.

Matt Berninger of The National is developing a scripted show that he’s going to star in as well. It’s unclear where this show will end up. Maybe on Fox Nation or Snapchat!

Disney is going to make a new Muppet show for its upcoming streaming service.

HBO renewed “High Maintenance” and “Crashing” for at least another season each. “High Maintenance” is a very good show.

And a new study claims binge-watching television could raise your risk of a fatal blood clot. Stream with caution and at your own risk!

News about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon at those respective Streamline articles.

