Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show. But you have a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch dozens of series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.
The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The main list below also includes shows that you can stream online with a cable package (such as programs on HBO, Showtime and FX Networks).
The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.
For the weekend of March 10, “Atlanta” tops the list for the second time. As mentioned last week, the show just returned for a second season after a long hiatus as Donald Glover became a movie star. The show is incredibly good and is the best of 2018 so far. You can watch it at the FX website.
New To The List This Week
So many Netflix shows!
“Collateral” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” on Netflix. Season 2.
“Love” on Netflix. Season 3. (Supposedly the last season.)
Also “Champions,” which airs originally on NBC, but you can watch on Hulu as well. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
Other Notable New Shows This Week
“Sneaky Pete” on Amazon. Season 2. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.
Recent Shows From The Last Month That Are Also Decent
“Absentia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.
“A.P. Bio” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.
“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.
“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.
“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.
“Everything Sucks!” from Netflix. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline.
“Good Girls” from NBC. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.
“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.
“The Looming Tower” from Hulu. Read more about it at the Hulu Streamline.
“The Tick” from Amazon. Season 1, Part 2. You can read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.
“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” from USA. Season 1.
“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Mini-series.
Assorted Streaming News
David Chase is working on a prequel movie for “The Sopranos.” The working title is “The Many Saints of Newark” and it will be set in the 1960s. It’s unclear how long the movie will be, but presumably, it will just abruptly end like its predecessor in the middle of the
Jon Favreau will write and executive-produce a live-action “Star Wars” series. It will likely be one of the first shows on the upcoming Disney streaming service. Is there too much “Star Wars” yet? It feels like there’s too much “Star Wars” again.
The ratings haven’t been great for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” The Ringer examined why and why that’s too bad.
And if you’ve been following Streamline for awhile, you’ll know that Apple has been announcing an overwhelming number of new projects for its upcoming streaming service. Vulture created a guide to help you sort through all that.
News about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon at those respective Streamline articles.
Plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: Somehow this show is both easily one of most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on huge rises.
Con: Very occasionally the show will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
To be clear, this might be the best show that comes out this year.
Catch up on Season 1 on Hulu if you haven't seen it and start following this season week to week.
Getting on this bandwagon is well worth your time.
Plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, this is also pretty much just like one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
Carey Mulligan stars in this. This is the second big project Mulligan has starred in for the company recently, as she had a big role in "Mudbound" last year.
If you were into that long Season 3 "Black Mirror" episode that just felt like a police procedural with British accents, you should definitely check this out.
Plot: Former superhero still fights crime.
Pro: Krysten Ritter is very good as the protagonist in this. The superhero aspects are actually pretty subdued, which is welcome in this superhero glut.
Con: The plot moves a bit too slow for a show that is still presenting itself as an action-driven project.
This is one of Netflix's most popular shows, so you can also consider watching this just to stay up on the current television conversation.
Yes, it's yet another superhero show, but this is also an interesting take on the classic detective genre that isn't quite as prevalent these days.
Plot: Couple sometimes loves each other.
Pro: The show depicts relationships in a generally more realistic, mundane way that's strangely compelling.
Con: Because not much happens plot-wise, the show occasionally has characters act irrationally, which is frustrating to watch.
This is (supposedly) the last season of the show.
It's certainly far from a masterpiece, but this show has been decent for those times you're just looking for some easy-watching television.
Plot: Pot dealer encounters different people.
Pro: The show is both funny and exceptionally well-written. The protagonist encounters truly unique lives through his job.
Con: The very loose structure of the show can make it seem aimless.
Plot: Chaos before and after murder.
Pro: The acting is superb. The setting, costuming and overall style is fascinating. This fashion-based story is hard to look away from.
Con: As with most Ryan Murphy projects, this is often overdone and occasionally goes off the rails.
Plot: Growing up in South Chicago.
Pro: The characters are exceptionally strong. The unique setting for a show is also quickly captivating.
Con: Dramatically life-changing events simultaneously happen in different characters' lives in a way that's unbelievable.
Plot: A trial about police racism.
Pro: This is a very solid crime thriller. It's a standout in a popular genre.
Con: The show isn't very innovative. It also drags on a bit.
Plot: Sketches of weird Portland life.
Pro: This last season is still as strong as ever. Both exceptionally funny and insightful on a subset of contemporary culture.
Con: The slices of life being parodied are often extremely niche, meaning this inherently isn't for a wide audience.
Plot: Unexpected child changes father's life.
Pro: Mindy Kaling co-created this and it's a very solid, funny sitcom from the start. J.J. Totah, who plays the kid, is a breakout star.
Con: As this is a network sitcom, the jokes are pretty tame and the plot ridiculous.
The show definitely has potential.
It probably won't become your favorite new thing just yet, but it's already a lot better than most of the other network shows that have debuted recently.
A note on methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Twitter is also providing HuffPost with data on the most tweeted-about streaming shows on its platform.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.