Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of March 10, “Atlanta” tops the list for the second time. As mentioned last week, the show just returned for a second season after a long hiatus as Donald Glover became a movie star. The show is incredibly good and is the best of 2018 so far. You can watch it at the FX website.

New To The List This Week So many Netflix shows! “Collateral” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline. “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” on Netflix. Season 2. “Love” on Netflix. Season 3. (Supposedly the last season.) Also “Champions,” which airs originally on NBC, but you can watch on Hulu as well. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

Other Notable New Shows This Week

“Sneaky Pete” on Amazon. Season 2. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

Recent Shows From The Last Month That Are Also Decent

“Absentia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“A.P. Bio” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.

“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.

“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.

“Everything Sucks!” from Netflix. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline.

“Good Girls” from NBC. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7. “The Looming Tower” from Hulu. Read more about it at the Hulu Streamline.

“The Tick” from Amazon. Season 1, Part 2. You can read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline. “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” from USA. Season 1.

“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Mini-series.

Assorted Streaming News David Chase is working on a prequel movie for “The Sopranos.” The working title is “The Many Saints of Newark” and it will be set in the 1960s. It’s unclear how long the movie will be, but presumably, it will just abruptly end like its predecessor in the middle of the Jon Favreau will write and executive-produce a live-action “Star Wars” series. It will likely be one of the first shows on the upcoming Disney streaming service. Is there too much “Star Wars” yet? It feels like there’s too much “Star Wars” again. The ratings haven’t been great for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” The Ringer examined why and why that’s too bad. And if you’ve been following Streamline for awhile, you’ll know that Apple has been announcing an overwhelming number of new projects for its upcoming streaming service. Vulture created a guide to help you sort through all that.

News about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon at those respective Streamline articles.

