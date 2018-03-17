Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of March 17, “Atlanta” tops the list for the third time. Just to prepare you, “Atlanta” will probably top the list for its entire season. It’s that good.

You can catch up with the first season on Hulu and then watch new episodes at the FX website (you’ll need a cable subscription).

New To The List This Week

No shows were good enough to make it.

Other Notable New Shows This Week

“On My Block” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Timeless” which airs on NBC, but is available on Hulu as well. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

Recent Shows That Are Also Decent

“Absentia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“A.P. Bio” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.

“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.

“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.

“Everything Sucks!” from Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Good Girls” from NBC. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.

“The Looming Tower” from Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“The Tick” from Amazon. Season 1, Part 2. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” from USA. Season 1.

“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Miniseries.

Assorted Streaming News

The Church of Scientology plans to launch a 24-hour streaming network. You can watch their promo video to see what kinds of shows will be on this. So far, it doesn’t look like there are any kooky sitcoms about thetans hanging out in Los Angeles coffee shops, but maybe that’s still coming.

Snapchat is now trying to launch shows, including an animated series and a true-crime project. It’s unlikely anybody will watch these after Rihanna and Kylie Jenner bankrupt the company.

YouTube TV raised its price by $5, so now it’s $40 a month to stream its channel package. Watching live television remains very expensive.

Apple announced yet another upcoming show, this time an animated series from the “Bob’s Burgers” creator called “Central Park.” As Deadline reported, the voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn. The characters work in Central Park and somehow have to save the world from there. High stakes!

And HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi said this: “From a budget standpoint going into season two of ‘Big Little Lies’ without any options in place we’ve been … um … sort of raped.” She then apologized for using the word “raped.”

News about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon at those respective Streamline articles.

Good luck this week. Hope this helps.