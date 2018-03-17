Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show. But you have a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch dozens of series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.
The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The main list below also includes shows that you can stream online with a cable package (such as programs on HBO, Showtime and FX Networks).
The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.
For the weekend of March 17, “Atlanta” tops the list for the third time. Just to prepare you, “Atlanta” will probably top the list for its entire season. It’s that good.
You can catch up with the first season on Hulu and then watch new episodes at the FX website (you’ll need a cable subscription).
New To The List This Week
No shows were good enough to make it.
Other Notable New Shows This Week
“On My Block” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Timeless” which airs on NBC, but is available on Hulu as well. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
Recent Shows That Are Also Decent
“Absentia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.
“A.P. Bio” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.
“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.
“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.
“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.
“Everything Sucks!” from Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Good Girls” from NBC. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.
“The Looming Tower” from Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“The Tick” from Amazon. Season 1, Part 2. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.
“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” from USA. Season 1.
“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Miniseries.
Assorted Streaming News
The Church of Scientology plans to launch a 24-hour streaming network. You can watch their promo video to see what kinds of shows will be on this. So far, it doesn’t look like there are any kooky sitcoms about thetans hanging out in Los Angeles coffee shops, but maybe that’s still coming.
Snapchat is now trying to launch shows, including an animated series and a true-crime project. It’s unlikely anybody will watch these after Rihanna and Kylie Jenner bankrupt the company.
YouTube TV raised its price by $5, so now it’s $40 a month to stream its channel package. Watching live television remains very expensive.
Apple announced yet another upcoming show, this time an animated series from the “Bob’s Burgers” creator called “Central Park.” As Deadline reported, the voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn. The characters work in Central Park and somehow have to save the world from there. High stakes!
And HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi said this: “From a budget standpoint going into season two of ‘Big Little Lies’ without any options in place we’ve been … um … sort of raped.” She then apologized for using the word “raped.”
News about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon at those respective Streamline articles.
Plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: Somehow this show is both easily one of most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on huge rises.
Con: Very occasionally the show will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
Plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, this is also pretty much just like one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
Plot: Couple sometimes loves each other.
Pro: The show depicts relationships in a generally more realistic, mundane way that's strangely compelling.
Con: Because not much happens plot-wise, the show occasionally has characters act irrationally, which is frustrating to watch.
Plot: Pot dealer encounters different people.
Pro: The show is both funny and exceptionally well-written. The protagonist encounters truly unique lives through his job.
Con: The very loose structure of the show can make it seem aimless.
Plot: Former superhero still fights crime.
Pro: Krysten Ritter is very good as the protagonist in this. The superhero aspects are actually pretty subdued, which is welcome in this superhero glut.
Con: The plot moves a bit too slow for a show that is still presenting itself as an action-driven project.
Plot: Growing up in South Chicago.
Pro: The characters are exceptionally strong. The unique setting for a show is also quickly captivating.
Con: Dramatically life-changing events simultaneously happen in different characters' lives in a way that's unbelievable.
Plot: Chaos before and after murder.
Pro: The acting is superb. The setting, costuming and overall style is fascinating. This fashion-based story is hard to look away from.
Con: As with most Ryan Murphy projects, this is often overdone and occasionally goes off the rails.
Plot: A trial about police racism.
Pro: This is a very solid crime thriller. It's a standout in a popular genre.
Con: The show isn't very innovative. It also drags on a bit.
Plot: Sketches of weird Portland life.
Pro: This last season is still as strong as ever. Both exceptionally funny and insightful on a subset of contemporary culture.
Con: The slices of life being parodied are often extremely niche, meaning this inherently isn't for a wide audience.
Plot: Unexpected child changes father's life.
Pro: Mindy Kaling co-created this and it's a very solid, funny sitcom from the start. J.J. Totah, who plays the kid, is a breakout star.
Con: As this is a network sitcom, the jokes are pretty tame and the plot ridiculous.
A note on methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Twitter is also providing HuffPost with data on the most tweeted-about streaming shows on its platform.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.