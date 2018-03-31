The 10 Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show. But you have a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
For the weekend of March 31, “Atlanta” tops the list for the fifth time. As mentioned before, “Atlanta” will probably top the list for its entire season. It’s that good.
You can catch up on the first season on Hulu and then watch new episodes at the FX website. (You’ll need a cable subscription.)
New To The List This Week
Three shows.
“Trust” debuts from FX. It’s another project about the Getty kidnapping like the recent movie “All the Money in the World,” but it’s far more fun than that project.
“The Terror” debuts from AMC. That’s another period piece, but it’s legitimately scary and has a creative setting.
“The Americans” returns from FX. Season 6. This is the final season of “The Americans.” Watch new episodes while you can.
Watch trailers for all three below.
Other Notable New Shows This Week
“Billions” on Showtime. Season 3. This barely missed out on making the main, 10-show ranking below, but might slip on there in subsequent weeks.
Recent Shows That Are Also Decent
“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.
“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.
“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.
“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” from USA. Season 1.
“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Miniseries.
Assorted Streaming News
Donald Glover wasn’t too happy about FX ending his animated “Deadpool” project. After that news came out, Glover tweeted out a fake script in which he accused FX of racism. It’s unclear how this will affect the future of his current FX show, “Atlanta.”
Apple is now reportedly spending well over $1 billion on original programming. That’s still far less than Netflix and Amazon, but it’s certainly a sign Apple is committed to becoming a real streaming competitor.
Connie Britton is going to star in an adaptation of the popular podcast “Dirty John.” The show will be on Bravo.
There’s a new trailer for “Westworld” Season 2. Watch it here:
One Weird Thing
Are you still a huge fan of “Arrested Development” (or at least the original seasons)? Someone made an extensive breakdown of why the jokes in that show are so impressive. The video is a bit over 10 minutes long, but well worth a watch if you loved the show.
News about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon at those respective Streamline articles.
Plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: Somehow this show is easily one of most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on huge rises.
Con: Very occasionally the show will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
Plot: Hitman wants to become actor.
Pro: Bill Hader might be the country's funniest actor right now. This show has a creative premise and actually pulls it off.
Con: This might be too niche a humor to be broadly successful.
Plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, this is also pretty much just like one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
Plot: Schlubs try to launch business.
Pro: It's rare that ensemble comedies are truly funny these days, but this show makes that work.
Con: The show has gotten a bit repetitive over multiple seasons. There's only so many story arcs of "almost failure, but then pulling everything off" that can still have emotional resonance.
Plot: Couple sometimes loves each other.
Pro: The show depicts relationships in a generally more realistic, mundane way that's strangely compelling.
Con: Because not much happens plot-wise, the show occasionally has characters act irrationally, which is frustrating to watch.
Plot: Pot dealer encounters different people.
Pro: The show is both funny and exceptionally well-written. The protagonist encounters truly unique lives through his job.
Con: The very loose structure of the show can make it seem aimless.
Plot: Rich family affected by kidnapping.
Pro: All-around very solid crafting from direction to acting to writing. Has moments of wonderfully strange humor as well.
Con: The Getty kidnapping isn't necessarily compelling enough for a whole show, especially since a movie just came out about the same story.
A relatively small number of people tuned into the recent premiere, but with how lavish this show looks and how well it's crafted, "Trust" seems like it should have far more viewers.
Perhaps there's a lesson that audiences don't really love re-enactments of history when the story isn't very popular, even if it is ridiculous and compelling. There isn't room for B+ material anymore. This is still worth checking out, though.
Plot: Crew tries surviving uncharted territory.
Pro: It's a show that gets better and better, while also starting strong. It's really scary, but based in natural terrors, which is creative.
Con: The show takes a few episodes to get truly scary, so if you want that, you'll have to wait a bit.
There aren't many shows or movies with this kind of icy setting, although the British period piece elements will still seem familiar.
This combines history (loosely) with a tale of survival and true horrors. It's a thrilling watch.
Plot: Growing up in South Chicago.
Pro: The characters are exceptionally strong. The unique setting for a show is also quickly captivating.
Con: Dramatically life-changing events simultaneously happen in different characters' lives in a way that's unbelievable.
Plot: Russian spies face their end.
Pro: For the first few seasons, critics considered "The Americans" one of the best shows on television. Last season faltered, but this show is still very compelling.
Con: The writers have taken most of the thrilling elements out of this show to focus on the characters' relationships, so it can get a bit boring.
Only one more season.
These final episodes will focus on the fall of the Soviet Union and what that means for spies who have killed for and devoted their lives to that cause.
A note on methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Twitter is also providing HuffPost with data on the most tweeted-about streaming shows on its platform.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.