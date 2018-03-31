The 10 Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of March 31, “Atlanta” tops the list for the fifth time. As mentioned before, “Atlanta” will probably top the list for its entire season. It’s that good.

You can catch up on the first season on Hulu and then watch new episodes at the FX website. (You’ll need a cable subscription.)

New To The List This Week

Three shows.

“Trust” debuts from FX. It’s another project about the Getty kidnapping like the recent movie “All the Money in the World,” but it’s far more fun than that project.

“The Terror” debuts from AMC. That’s another period piece, but it’s legitimately scary and has a creative setting.

“The Americans” returns from FX. Season 6. This is the final season of “The Americans.” Watch new episodes while you can.

Watch trailers for all three below.

Other Notable New Shows This Week

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” on Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Billions” on Showtime. Season 3. This barely missed out on making the main, 10-show ranking below, but might slip on there in subsequent weeks.

“Roseanne” on Hulu. Season 10. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

Recent Shows That Are Also Decent

“Absentia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“A.P. Bio” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.

“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“Champions” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.

“Good Girls” from NBC. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.

“The Looming Tower” from Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“Requiem” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Santa Clarita Diet” on Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Seven Seconds” from Netflix. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“The Tick” from Amazon. Season 1, Part 2. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” from USA. Season 1.

“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Miniseries.

Assorted Streaming News

Donald Glover wasn’t too happy about FX ending his animated “Deadpool” project. After that news came out, Glover tweeted out a fake script in which he accused FX of racism. It’s unclear how this will affect the future of his current FX show, “Atlanta.”

Apple is now reportedly spending well over $1 billion on original programming. That’s still far less than Netflix and Amazon, but it’s certainly a sign Apple is committed to becoming a real streaming competitor.

Connie Britton is going to star in an adaptation of the popular podcast “Dirty John.” The show will be on Bravo.

There’s a new trailer for “Westworld” Season 2. Watch it here: