The 10 Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of April 14, “Atlanta” tops the list for the seventh time. It’s definitely the streaming champion of the year so far.

In particular, you should find a way to check out last week’s episode, “Teddy Perkins.” FX aired the episode without commercials, as it’s structured like a mini-movie. It also might end up being the best episode of television in 2018.

You can catch up on the first season on Hulu, and then watch new episodes at the FX website. (You’ll need a cable subscription.)

New To The List This Week

One show.

“Legion” on FX. Season 2. The second season is already getting great reviews. It’s yet another superhero show, but a very good version of that type of storyline.

Watch the trailer below.

Other Notable New Shows This Week

“Bosch” on Amazon. Season 4. A solid drama focused on a homicide investigation. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“Lost in Space” on Netflix. Season 1. A big budget sci-fi thriller that doesn’t quite have the writing to sustain a whole season. Arguably the most noteworthy new show this week on any platform, though. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

Recent Shows That Also Are Decent

“The Americans” from FX. Season 6.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” on FX. Season 1.

“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.

“Champions” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“The Chi” from Showtime. Season 1.

“Good Girls” from NBC. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“High Maintenance” from HBO. Season 2.

“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.

“The Looming Tower” from Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” from Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“National Treasure: Kiri” from Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“Portlandia” from IFC. Season 8.

“Requiem” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Santa Clarita Diet” on Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Seven Seconds” from Netflix. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“The Tick” from Amazon. Season 1, Part 2. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“Troy: Fall of a City” from Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” from USA. Season 1.

“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Miniseries.

Assorted Streaming News

A battle scene for the upcoming final season of “Game of Thrones” took 55 straight nights to shoot. That scene wrapped this week.

Apple is going to adapt Isaac Asimov’s “The Foundation Trilogy” into a television series.

Shows that Streamline likes, such as “The Good Place,” “Legion,” “Halt and Catch Fire” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” all got Peabody nominations this week. Also, the very good podcast show, “S-Town.”

HBO renewed “Barry” for a second season and “Silicon Valley” for a sixth.

And sadly, “Broad City” will end after the upcoming fifth season.

One Weird Thing

“Westworld” rickrolled its fans.

There were rumors that the show would spoil Season 2 to Reddit beforehand, so that there wasn’t this whole annoying thing like there was with Season 1, when Reddit figured out the ending before the finale. Then a “Westworld” video actually dropped that at first looked like the spoiler-heavy explainer for the new season.

But after some initial explanation of the new season, the video pivots to Evan Rachel Wood as the character Dolores singing Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Watch that video here: