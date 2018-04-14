The 10 Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show. But you have a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch dozens of series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.
The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The main list below also includes shows that you can stream online with a cable package (such as programs on HBO, Showtime and FX Networks).
The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.
For the weekend of April 14, “Atlanta” tops the list for the seventh time. It’s definitely the streaming champion of the year so far.
In particular, you should find a way to check out last week’s episode, “Teddy Perkins.” FX aired the episode without commercials, as it’s structured like a mini-movie. It also might end up being the best episode of television in 2018.
You can catch up on the first season on Hulu, and then watch new episodes at the FX website. (You’ll need a cable subscription.)
New To The List This Week
One show.
“Legion” on FX. Season 2. The second season is already getting great reviews. It’s yet another superhero show, but a very good version of that type of storyline.
Watch the trailer below.
Other Notable New Shows This Week
“Bosch” on Amazon. Season 4. A solid drama focused on a homicide investigation. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.
“Lost in Space” on Netflix. Season 1. A big budget sci-fi thriller that doesn’t quite have the writing to sustain a whole season. Arguably the most noteworthy new show this week on any platform, though. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
Recent Shows That Also Are Decent
“The Americans” from FX. Season 6.
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” on FX. Season 1.
“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.
“Champions” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“The Chi” from Showtime. Season 1.
“Good Girls” from NBC. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“High Maintenance” from HBO. Season 2.
“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.
“The Looming Tower” from Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” from Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“National Treasure: Kiri” from Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“Portlandia” from IFC. Season 8.
“Requiem” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Santa Clarita Diet” on Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Seven Seconds” from Netflix. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“The Tick” from Amazon. Season 1, Part 2. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.
“Troy: Fall of a City” from Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” from USA. Season 1.
“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Miniseries.
Assorted Streaming News
A battle scene for the upcoming final season of “Game of Thrones” took 55 straight nights to shoot. That scene wrapped this week.
Apple is going to adapt Isaac Asimov’s “The Foundation Trilogy” into a television series.
Shows that Streamline likes, such as “The Good Place,” “Legion,” “Halt and Catch Fire” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” all got Peabody nominations this week. Also, the very good podcast show, “S-Town.”
HBO renewed “Barry” for a second season and “Silicon Valley” for a sixth.
And sadly, “Broad City” will end after the upcoming fifth season.
One Weird Thing
“Westworld” rickrolled its fans.
There were rumors that the show would spoil Season 2 to Reddit beforehand, so that there wasn’t this whole annoying thing like there was with Season 1, when Reddit figured out the ending before the finale. Then a “Westworld” video actually dropped that at first looked like the spoiler-heavy explainer for the new season.
But after some initial explanation of the new season, the video pivots to Evan Rachel Wood as the character Dolores singing Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
Watch that video here:
Plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: This show is easily one of the most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on the rise.
Con: Very occasionally it will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
Plot: Hitman wants to become actor.
Pro: Bill Hader just may be the country's funniest actor right now. This show has a creative premise and actually pulls it off.
Con: The humor might be too niche to be broadly successful.
Plot: Officer and assassin's lives intertwine.
Pro: Very strong balance between whimsical humor and violent action. Strong, relatable character dialogue within the quick-moving storylines.
Con: The premise becomes a bit too unbelievable with almost comic book-like characters.
Plot: Schlubs try to launch business.
Pro: It's rare that ensemble comedies are truly funny these days, but this show makes the structure work.
Con: The show has gotten a bit repetitive over multiple seasons. There are only so many story arcs of "almost failure, but then pulling everything off" that can still have emotional resonance.
Plot: Rich family affected by kidnapping.
Pro: All-around very solid crafting, from direction to acting to writing. Has moments of wonderfully strange humor as well.
Con: The Getty kidnapping isn't necessarily compelling enough for a whole show, especially since a movie just came out about the same story.
Plot: Crew tries surviving uncharted territory.
Pro: The show started strong and keeps getting better. It's really scary, but based on natural terrors, which is creative.
Con: It takes a few episodes to get truly scary, so if you want that, you'll have to wait a bit.
Plot: Former convict returns to Brooklyn.
Pro: The show is jam-packed with jokes. The combined star power of Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish anchors this very well.
Con: With so many jokes, there are definitely misses. Nothing here is truly remarkable, beyond the fact that Morgan has returned to TV.
Plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, "Collateral" resembles one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
Plot: Couple sometimes love each other.
Pro: The show depicts relationships in a generally realistic, mundane way that's strangely compelling.
Con: Because not much else happens plot-wise, the show occasionally forces characters to act irrationally, which is frustrating to watch.
Plot: Superhero fights evil amid zaniness.
Pro: Perhaps the most inventive and best written superhero tale out there right now on television. The inherent superhero hook is used to explore truly strange storytelling choices.
Con: It's often just too much. When being "Creative," capital "C," is such a heavy-handed choice, this is often exhausting.
If you like superheroes in general, but want a much, much stranger storyline for your powerful protagonists, this is your best choice.
The incredibly talented Noah Hawley ("Fargo") created this. It's well worth checking out if only to experience such a unique show.
A note on methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other programs that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.