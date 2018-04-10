HUFFPOST FINDS
04/10/2018 04:50 pm ET

7 Of The Highest-Rated Sound Machines With Alarm Clocks On Amazon

How to get better sleep, tonight 😴
By Brittany Nims
GeorgeRudy via Getty Images
You, after your first night using a sound machine. 

More than a third of Americans still aren’t getting enough sleep.

That’s a whole bunch of people looking for natural sleep aids that don’t involve prescriptions or chemicals. Though there are trendy sleep aids like weighted blankets for more restful sleep and innovative solutions like sunrise alarm clocks for more natural wake-ups, many people still struggle to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Sound machines work by reducing the difference between background sound and “peak” sound, like a door slamming or a car alarm. When you use a sound machine, you’re essentially teaching your brain to redefine what it registers as a loud noise, so you’re able to sleep through sounds that might otherwise wake you up.

For folks looking to get their best shut eye, we’ve found some of the best sound machines on Amazon that also have alarm clocks. Take a look below at the highest-rated ones, according to reviewers:

  • 1 Dr. Sleep Wake Up Light Alarm Clock
    Amazon
    This sleep aid and wake-up light alarm clock includes soothing sounds like waves, rain, and white noise, as well as sleep aid lights that can be turned on and off, or used for sunrise and sunset. 

    Amazon Reviews: 16
    Average Rating: 4.9 out of 5

    "I don't even know where to start with this! I have been a notorious late sleeper since I was a little kid....I bought this light last week and used it for the first time this morning. Let me tell you, Late Sleepers of the World....this thing is a game changer!"Amazon Reviewer
  • 2 LBell Wake Up Light Alarm Clock
    Amazon
    This sunrise alarm clock has everything. It features seven night light colors, sunrise and sunset settings, FM radio, six nature sounds, a USB cable and power adapter, and an alarm clock. 

    Amazon Reviews: 180
    Average Rating: 4.3 out of 5

    "I love this alarm clock! There are so many great features, from the different sounds to the changing light color. I love how easy it is to setup....I also like how the light gets gradually brighter until it is at full strength. It helps me to wake up easier. I also like how you can play the sounds even at night and how it is has a sunset feature."Amazon Reviewer
  • 3 Nursal Sound Machine Alarm Clock
    Amazon
    This alarm clock features eight natural soothing sounds to lull you to sleep with seamless looping. The sleep-friendly timer allows you to play the loops on a timer for 5, 10 or 30 minutes. It also doubles as an alarm clock so you don't have to overcrowd you nightstand with sleep gadgets. 

    Amazon Reviews: 119
    Average Rating: 4.1 out of 5

    "This little thing packs a punch. Right off the bat I plugged it in and it had a nice speaker. There are so many different sounds you can chose from which I love because my daughter likes different ones every night. Sometimes I prefer the rain and she likes the white noise. It truly helps us sleep better which is why I got this one. You can also set an alarm and the clock so it has multiple uses."Amazon Reviewer
  • 4 Sound Oasis Deluxe Sleep Sound Therapy System
    Amazon
    This sound machine include 24 main sounds and five mix sounds to customize your sound environment for up to 145 sound possibilities. It has a built in AM/FM radio with three presets, and timers for the sound machine. It include several built-in speakers and a sub-woofer for some of the best sound you'll get from a sound machine. 

    Amazon Reviews: 108
    Average Rating: 4 out of 5

    "My wife and I had used another sound machine for about a year and a half. It suddenly died, and we went shopping to get a replacement. The Sleep Sound Therapy System was probably the most expensive unit I found, but the reviews I read were good, and we couldn't stand hearing all the night noises, so I took the plunge. We've only had it for a few weeks now, but so far it's been terrific."Amazon Reviewer
  • 5 iHome Zenergy Bedside Sleep Therapy Machine
    Amazon
    This sleep therapy machine has dual customizable sleep timers for separate sounds and lighting patterns. It features light and sound therapy. It has an intelligent clock display, FM radio, speakerphone, Bluetooth, USB charging, and LED color blending, so you're sure to find the sleep mode for your best rest. 

    Amazon Reviews: 94
    Average Rating: 3.8

    "I am extremely happy with this purchase. It is made very well, the speaker system is great, and the variety of "sleep sounds" and color light therapy are wonderful. I have suffered from insomnia for a long time, waking up thru the nights and "losing about 3 hours of sleep time" on a regular basis. I've been using this for about a week now. For the past couple nights, I have slept straight thru. And...I waking up feeling refreshed! I absolutely recommend this, without hesitation."Amazon Reviewer
  • 6 HoMedics SoundSpa Digital FM Clock Radio
    Amazon
    This sound machine and radio projects the time in soothing blue light and includes eight relaxation sounds. The dual alarm lets you wake to nature sounds, radio or beep tone. 

    Amazon Reviews: 415
    Average Ratings: 3.8

    "I enjoy this clock radio for the exact reason I bought it- the sounds. The sounds are soothing, and I can make them as loud or as quiet as I want them. Also, the clock projects the time onto the wall or ceiling. I prefer the ceiling. It is affordable compared to others. I didn't need anything extravagant. I just really needed the sounds, and the clock, and this suits the bill perfectly."Amazon Reviewer
  • 7 Sharper Image Sound Soother White Noise Machine
    Amazon
    This digital FM alarm clock radio has gradual wake and snooze options, along with 20 digitally mastered relaxing sounds to help you fall and stay asleep. You can even choose to wait to sounds or to beeps. 

    Amazon Reviews: 701
    Average Rating: 3.6

    "I'm happy with this purchase, and I think this model is an improvement over some of the earlier models."Amazon Reviewer

