More than a third of Americans still aren’t getting enough sleep.

That’s a whole bunch of people looking for natural sleep aids that don’t involve prescriptions or chemicals. Though there are trendy sleep aids like weighted blankets for more restful sleep and innovative solutions like sunrise alarm clocks for more natural wake-ups, many people still struggle to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Sound machines work by reducing the difference between background sound and “peak” sound, like a door slamming or a car alarm. When you use a sound machine, you’re essentially teaching your brain to redefine what it registers as a loud noise, so you’re able to sleep through sounds that might otherwise wake you up.

For folks looking to get their best shut eye, we’ve found some of the best sound machines on Amazon that also have alarm clocks. Take a look below at the highest-rated ones, according to reviewers: