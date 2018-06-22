HUFFPOST FINDS
06/22/2018 12:08 pm ET

10 Of The Best SPF Moisturizers At Sephora

The best SPF moisturizers for oily skin, acne, dry skin and more.
By Brittany Nims
Sharlotta via Getty Images

Multipurpose beauty products are the easiest way to simplify your beauty routine.  From lip colors that pull double duty as cheek tints, to primers with color and tint, there are plenty of ways to strip-down your wake-up ritual to get you out of the door faster.

No doubt you know by now just how important SPF is during the summer and beyond. Instead of layer on serums, sunscreen, moisturizer, primer and makeup, we’ve pulled together a list of Sephora’s best-selling moisturizers with SPF so you can clean out your beauty bag once and for all. 

Whether you have dry skin, oily skin, acne or fine lines, there’s something below for everyone. Plus, many of the best-sellers below are non-toxic SPF moisturizers. We’ve also included reviews so you can find the right fit for your face. 

Below, 10 of the best SPF moisturizers at Sephora:

  • 1 Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 1,249<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.3 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 40,000<br><br><strong>Promis
    Sephora
    Reviews: 1,249
    Rating: 4.3 stars
    Loves: 40,000

    Promising review: "Impressive results, really cuts the redness of my skin tone and brightens completion. I have fair skin, sensitive, tends to appear overly pink and prone to breakouts. This product has worked well for me and I've been using almost daily for about one month."

    Get Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30. 
  • 2 Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 131<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 3.8 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 7,901<br><br><strong>Promising
    Sephora
    Reviews: 131
    Rating: 3.8 stars
    Loves: 7,901

    Promising review: "Love this so much more than having to use a moisturizer, primer, AND foundation. Obv not full-coverage, but great for work days when you just have to get out of the house on time. I also love it for weekends when I'm running around and outside since it has SPF 40."

    Get Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer
  • 3 Volition Beauty Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 78<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.1<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 10,000<br><br><strong>Promising revie
    Sephora
    Reviews: 78
    Rating: 4.1
    Loves: 10,000

    Promising review: "Can't even deal with how great this. I have dark, ebony skin (and proud of it). Tried so many products. I found it absorbs right in and leaves just a hint of shimmer. I did notice it works even even better after I moisturize. I have bought one for the car and one for home."

    Get Volition Beauty Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50
  • 4 Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer SPF 47
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 1,201<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 3.9<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 20,000<br><br><strong>Promising re
    Sephora
    Reviews: 1,201
    Rating: 3.9
    Loves: 20,000

    Promising review: "I'm on my third bottle of this. I use it in place of sunscreen in summer though I wear it year round. I have sensitive and dry skin, and I've noticed that this moisturizer doesn't cause breakouts and keeps my skin hydrated through a regular workday."

    Get Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer SPF 47
  • 5 Origins Dr. Andrew Weil For Origins Mega-Bright SPF 30 Skin Tone Correcting Oil-Free Moisturizer
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 128<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.1 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 10,000<br><br><strong>Promisin
    Sephora
    Reviews: 128
    Rating: 4.1 stars
    Loves: 10,000

    Promising review: "I have oily acne-prone skin. This moisturizer is great, I wouldn't say it is particularly greasy it has a more dewy/natural glow finish to it, as well as using less rather than more is a definite with this product. I love this because it has broad spectrum SPF 30 and leaves the glow like I'm talking about. Also, over the past few weeks, I'm noticing the lightening of my acne scars on chin and forehead."

    Get Origins Dr. Andrew Weil For Origins Mega-Bright SPF 30 Skin Tone Correcting Oil-Free Moisturizer
  • 6 Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 354<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 10,000<br><br><strong>Promising
    Sephora
    Reviews: 354
    Rating: 4 stars
    Loves: 10,000

    Promising review: "My skin has loved Murad's Essential-C Day Moisturizer. First, it has a lovely orange scent. The formula is concentrated, so a little goes a long way. It is not greasy, and my skin absorbs it well. It creates a great base for my makeup. I won't wear a day moisturizer without SPF, so this moisturizer is perfect."

    Get Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++
  • 7 Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 333<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.5 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 10,000<br><br><strong>Promisin
    Sephora
    Reviews: 333
    Rating: 4.5 stars
    Loves: 10,000

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband and here is want he is saying...nice product not too heavy and he loves the fact that it has sun screen. The bottle looks nice and the pump makes it easy to use. I would like to add that he has tried several products and this is the first one that he really likes!"

    Get Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
  • 8 Olehenriksen Truth Revealed Brightening Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Moisturizer
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 387<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.2<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 8,617<br><br><strong>Promising revie
    Sephora
    Reviews: 387
    Rating: 4.2
    Loves: 8,617

    Promising review: "I have been using the Super Creme in combination with the Truth Serum for about a month and my skin has never looked better. I have extremely sensitive skin prone to Rosecea breakouts so I have to be super careful with the products I use. This has been life changing. My skin is brighter, more toned and I've already begun to notice a decrease in fine lines."

    Get Olehenriksen Truth Revealed Brightening Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Moisturizer
  • 9 Origins A Perfect World SPF 40 Age-Defense Moisturizer With White Tea
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 147<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 3.5<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 7,399<br><br><strong>Promising revie
    Sephora
    Reviews: 147
    Rating: 3.5
    Loves: 7,399

    Promising review: "I have always wanted to wear sunblock on my face for the times when I wear my foundation that doesn't have SPF in it. But I could never find sunblock that wasn't greasy, super thick or smelly. This stuff is awesome!!! It feels more like a lotion than sun screen. I moisturize, then put this on, then my primer and make-up. It works wonderfully and give my skin a healthy glow."

    Get Origins A Perfect World SPF 40 Age-Defense Moisturizer With White Tea
  • 10 Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar SPF 30
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 68<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 3.7<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 3,305<br><br><strong>Promising review
    Sephora
    Reviews: 68
    Rating: 3.7
    Loves: 3,305

    Promising review: "This is a great product that absorbs into the skin fast leaving the feel of a petal and great scent. I have used many products for moisturizing that have left my face greasy and shiny where make-up builds up, but not with this product. I like it better than the original."

    Get Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar SPF 30

headshot
