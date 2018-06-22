Multipurpose beauty products are the easiest way to simplify your beauty routine. From lip colors that pull double duty as cheek tints, to primers with color and tint, there are plenty of ways to strip-down your wake-up ritual to get you out of the door faster.

No doubt you know by now just how important SPF is during the summer and beyond. Instead of layer on serums, sunscreen, moisturizer, primer and makeup, we’ve pulled together a list of Sephora’s best-selling moisturizers with SPF so you can clean out your beauty bag once and for all.

Whether you have dry skin, oily skin, acne or fine lines, there’s something below for everyone. Plus, many of the best-sellers below are non-toxic SPF moisturizers. We’ve also included reviews so you can find the right fit for your face.

Below, 10 of the best SPF moisturizers at Sephora: