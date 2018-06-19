They say you get what you pay for, but when it comes to sunscreen, why pay more for something that works just as well as its cheaper alternative?

In fact, many of the top sunscreens tested by Consumer Reports prove that a higher price tag doesn’t necessarily mean better UVA and UVB protection. Case in point, the top-rated spray sunscreen from the product-testing publication this year is Trader Joe’s Spray Sunscreen SPF 50+. The best part? It rings up for $6 in stores (though you’ll find it on Amazon for closer to $12).

The TJ’s spray got an “Excellent” rating in overall performance, meaning that it received high marks for both UVA and UVB protection, as well as showed little variation in the bottle’s listed SPF and tested results. Like all of the spray sunscreens tested, it’s docked for flammability.

If you’re not into spray sunscreens, there’s more good news for lotion sunblock users. La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk was rated the best all-around sunscreen by Consumer Reports, but it checks out at around $36. Instead, the second best-rated lotion sunscreen is Equate Sport Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen, and it’s only $5.

None of the top-recommended sunscreens were so-called all-natural or mineral sunscreens. According to Susan Booth, the project leader for Consumer Reports sunscreen testing, the publication hasn’t found a mineral sunscreen that provides quality UVA and UVB protection, and that matches its labeled SPF, in its six years of testing.