The Super Bowl is here, which means it’s time to bring out your best dips.

We’ve got 42 of the best recipes the internet has to offer, including melty pizza dip, buffalo chicken dip, spinach artichoke dip, a gorgeous Syrian pepper dip called muhammara and every kind of queso you can imagine.

Guacamole is a whole different beast, so check out 18 of our favorite guac recipes if that’s what you’re looking for.