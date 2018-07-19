STYLE & BEAUTY
07/19/2018 12:59 pm ET

The Best Sweat-Proof Makeup, According To Professional Makeup Artists

We asked makeup artists to dish on their favorite products for combating sweat.
By Julia Brucculieri

Sweat and makeup are two things that just don’t go together. At least, that’s what we’ve always thought. 

We’ve had way too many bad experiences involving our makeup melting off our faces in the heat, so we decided to get some expert advice: We asked professional makeup artists to share their picks for the best sweat-proof beauty products that really last. 

Below, check out the best makeup artist-approved, sweat-proof beauty products. Whether you’re out and about in the summer heat, working your butt off at the gym or dancing the night away with your friends, these products will hold up:

  • Kypris Antioxident Dew
    "For skin, I think going lightweight is the best for sweat-proofing your makeup," New York-based makeup artist Blair Petty said.
    Kypris
    "For skin, I think going lightweight is the best for sweat-proofing your makeup," New York-based makeup artist Blair Petty said.

    He suggested Kypris Antioxident Dew, which "makes an awesome moisturizer when it's hot out and you're sweating."

    Kypris Antioxidant Dew, $72
  • L.A. Girl Pro Prep Primer
    Petty said he loves the L.A. Girl Pro Prep primer because "it's cheap as chips and keeps makeup fresh all day, even if I'm shooting outside in the heat."
    L.A. Girl
    Petty said he loves the L.A. Girl Pro Prep primer because "it's cheap as chips and keeps makeup fresh all day, even if I'm shooting outside in the heat."

    L.A. Girl Pro Prep primer, $7
  • Becca Ever-Matte Poreless Primer
    <a href="http://www.mimijonline.com/atlanta-makeup-artist-about-mimi-j-online/" target="_blank">Mimi Johnson</a>, an Atlanta-
    Becca
    Mimi Johnson, an Atlanta-based makeup artist who counts celebrities like Angela Simmons and Kenya Moore as clients, called this Becca primer "the ultimate primer if you have oily skin or sweat a lot." 

    Becca Ever-Matte Poreless primer, $38
  • Giorgio Armani Beauty Power Fabric Foundation
    Philadelphia- and New York City-based makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="http://www.aleksandraambrozy.com/" target="_blank">Aleksand
    Giorgio Armani Beauty
    Philadelphia- and New York City-based makeup artist Aleksandra Ambrozy said she loves Armani's Beauty Power Fabric foundation because "it's very light and has a beautiful satin matte finish, which is great for the hot, sweaty days when you need to look flawless." 

    She also said the formula "blends with your skin beautifully so you don’t feel like you have anything on and it won’t cake or crease."

    Giorgio Armani Beauty Power Fabric Foundation, $64
  • MAC Full Coverage Foundation And Babo Botanicals Clear Zinc Sport Stick
    Makeup artist and <a href="https://www.prestidgebeaute.com/" target="_blank">Prestidge Beaut&eacute;</a>&nbsp;founder Shawnel
    MAC/Babo
    Makeup artist and Prestidge Beauté founder Shawnelle Prestidge told HuffPost via email that when she's doing makeup on location, she likes layering MAC full coverage foundation over Babo Botanicals clear zinc sunscreen stick "to create a super sunblock foundation." 

    As an added bonus, Babo's sun stick is top-rated by the Environmental Working Group, "which means [it's] among the cleanest (non-toxic) sunscreens/blocks out there."

    MAC full coverage foundation, $36; Babo Botanicals clear zinc sport stick, $9.39
  • Bliss 'Stay'cation Long Wear Liquid Foundation
    Celebrity makeup artist Mia Yang, who's worked with John Legend and Cara Delevingne, said Bliss' 'Stay'cation foundation is "great for oily or combination skin and doesn't cause acne."
    Bliss
    Celebrity makeup artist Mia Yang, who's worked with John Legend and Cara Delevingne, said Bliss' 'Stay'cation foundation is "great for oily or combination skin and doesn't cause acne."

    "It gives skin great coverage but feels like wearing nothing," she added. "Perfect for summer!"

    Bliss 'Stay'cation Long Wear liquid foundation, $36
  • BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer
    New York-based makeup artist Sally Duvall told HuffPost the BareMinerals Complexion Rescue tinted moisturizer is lightweight, yet stays put and "gives a glow."
    BareMinerals
    New York-based makeup artist Sally Duvall told HuffPost the BareMinerals Complexion Rescue tinted moisturizer is lightweight, yet stays put and "gives a glow." 

    "I have no idea how they do it," she said. 

    BareMinerals Complexion Rescue tinted moisturizer, $30
  • Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation
    Jen Navaro, a New York-based makeup artist represented by Jump Management, said Kat Von D's Lock-It foundation stays put and has amazing coverage.
    Kat Von D Beauty
    Jen Navaro, a New York-based makeup artist represented by Jump Management, said Kat Von D's Lock-It foundation stays put and has amazing coverage. 

    "I used it to cover skin discoloration on a photo shoot and it stays all day through clothing changes and sweat!" she said. 

    Kat Von D Lock-It foundation, $35
  • Colorescience Mineral Corrector Palette
    "This product is great to layer over foundation to make skin more flawless and works to strengthen makeup for long wear," celebrity makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet said.
    Colorescience
    "This product is great to layer over foundation to make skin more flawless and works to strengthen makeup for long wear," celebrity makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet said.

    Colorescience Mineral Corrector palette, $55
  • Urban Decay De-Slick Oil-Control Makeup Setting Spray
    Johnson says Urban Decay's De-Slick oil-control makeup setting spray is helpful for extending the lasting power of your makeup in the summer.
    Urban Decay
    Johnson says Urban Decay's De-Slick oil-control makeup setting spray is helpful for extending the lasting power of your makeup in the summer. 

    It's a "great product to help seal in the makeup," she said.

    Urban Decay De-Slick oil-control makeup setting spray, $32
  • Giorgio Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
    Ambrozy also recommended <a href="https://www.giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com/makeup/eye-makeup/eyeliner/eyes-to-kill-waterproof-
    Giorgio Armani Beauty
    Ambrozy also recommended Armani Beauty's Eyes to Kill waterproof eyeliner pencil, saying, "It glides on your skin beautifully and after a few seconds it dries into a long-lasting waterproof finish, which doesn’t smudge or peel all day."

    Giorgio Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill waterproof eyeliner pencil, $30
  • Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
    Yang had nothing but good things to say about Kat Von D's Tattoo liner.&nbsp;<br><br>"Simply the best eyeliner," she said. "T
    Kat Von D Beauty
    Yang had nothing but good things to say about Kat Von D's Tattoo liner. 

    "Simply the best eyeliner," she said. "The shape of the tip is easy to work with, resulting in a beautiful matte finish. [It's] tear proof and smudge proof." 

    If you need more proof, just read this review

    Kat Von D Tattoo liner, $20
  • Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Ink Liner
    Navaro loves this Make Up For Ever liner, which she said is "super black" and stayed put even through a 10-hour workday and "super intense" workout session.
    Make Up For Ever
    Navaro loves this Make Up For Ever liner, which she said is "super black" and stayed put even through a 10-hour workday and "super intense" workout session. 

    Make Up For Ever Aqua XL ink liner, $24
  • Cozzette Beauty Infinite Dimension Mascara
    Cozzette Beauty's Infinite Dimension mascara has "amazing volume," Ambrozy said, adding, "You won't need eyelash extensions anymore, plus [it's a] great price!"
    Cozzette Beauty
    Cozzette Beauty's Infinite Dimension mascara has "amazing volume," Ambrozy said, adding, "You won’t need eyelash extensions anymore, plus [it's a] great price!"

    Cozzette Beauty Infinite Dimension mascara, $18
  • Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
    Navaro said she often uses this mascara on photo shoots and it doesn't budge "even on the sweatiest sets."&nbsp;<br><br>She a
    Too Faced
    Navaro said she often uses this mascara on photo shoots and it doesn't budge "even on the sweatiest sets." 

    She also said it's great for bottom lashes, which sometimes "get smudgy with the wrong mascara." 

    Too Faced Better Than Sex waterproof mascara, $24
  • Make Up For Ever Aqua Brow Waterproof Eyebrow Corrector
    For keeping your brows looking good in the heat, Yang recommended Make Up For Ever's Aqua Brow waterproof eyebrow corrector.
    Make Up For Ever
    For keeping your brows looking good in the heat, Yang recommended Make Up For Ever's Aqua Brow waterproof eyebrow corrector. 

    "It's creamy and when it sets, it stays forever! A little goes a long way," she said, noting the range of shades available. 

    Make Up For Ever Aqua Brow waterproof eyebrow corrector, $23
  • Danessa Myricks Beauty Vision Flush In Ballet Slipper
    Ambrozy said she likes Danessa Myricks Beauty's Vision Flush cream blush in Ballet Slipper because it's a "universal shade that blends effortlessly and is very long lasting."
    Danessa Myricks Beauty
    Ambrozy said she likes Danessa Myricks Beauty's Vision Flush cream blush in Ballet Slipper because it's a "universal shade that blends effortlessly and is very long lasting." 

    She also noted that it can be used on lips and eyelids and said you can even swim with it on. (We're sold.)

    Danessa Myricks Beauty Vision Flush in Ballet Slipper, $20
  • Danessa Myricks ColorFix 24-Hour Cream Color
    The Danessa Myricks ColorFix 24-hour cream colors are also great to use on both eyes and lips, according to Ambrozy.
    Danessa Myricks Beauty
    The Danessa Myricks ColorFix 24-hour cream colors are also great to use on both eyes and lips, according to Ambrozy. 

    Plus, she said, "They will literally not move once on. You can spend all day at the beach or dance the night away at a pool party and your makeup won’t budge." 

    Danessa Myricks ColorFix 24-hour cream color, $18
  • MAC Paint Pots
    If you want to add some color to your eyelids, Petty said MAC paint pots are a good choice.
    MAC
    If you want to add some color to your eyelids, Petty said MAC paint pots are a good choice.

    "They stay on and don't crease so long as you use a sparing amount," he said.

    Elias-Foeillet also likes the pots, saying they are "great to use as an eyeshadow or just as an eyeliner. Beautiful pigment, durable and stays in place!"

    MAC Paint Pot, $22
  • Butter London Glazen Eye Gloss
    Duvall&nbsp;said&nbsp;she loves the Butter London Glazen eye gloss "because it feels wet, goes on so smoothly -- a little goe
    Nordstrom
    Duvall said she loves the Butter London Glazen eye gloss "because it feels wet, goes on so smoothly -- a little goes a long way -- stays put and won’t crease on bare skin which is very unusual for any makeup." 

    Butter London Glazen eye gloss, $24
  • Au Naturale Anywhere Creme Multistick
    Petty is also a fan of the Au Naturale Anywhere creme multistick, which he called "awesome."
    Au Naturale
    Petty is also a fan of the Au Naturale Anywhere creme multistick, which he called "awesome." 

    "They stay on and are organic, which I love," he said.

    Au Naturale Anywhere creme multistick, $35
  • Lime Crime Plushies Matte Lip Veil
    Elias-Foeillet, who works with performers like Kelly Clarkson and Missy Elliott, said the Lime Crime Plushies lip colors are
    Lime Crime
    Elias-Foeillet, who works with performers like Kelly Clarkson and Missy Elliott, said the Lime Crime Plushies lip colors are "great for lips for longwear power especially onstage when singers tend to touch the mic with their lips."

    BONUS: If you pair it with Make Up For Ever's Aqua lip liners, Elias-Foeillet said, "it's even more effective [and] very waterproof!"

    Lime Crime Plushies matte lip veil, $20
  • Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
    "This lip color doesn't wear off throughout the day, even through a rigorous gym workout and drinking water," Yang said. It's easy to apply and [has] lots of color selections!"
    Maybelline
    "This lip color doesn't wear off throughout the day, even through a rigorous gym workout and drinking water," Yang said. It's easy to apply and [has] lots of color selections!" 

    Duvall is also a fan of this lip color, which she said held up well while she was in the pool with her kids. 

    Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink liquid lipstick, $9.49
  • Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Matte Lipstick
    "You basically have to attack this lipstick to get it off," Navaro said. "Sleep, eat and sweat proof!"
    Make Up For Ever
    "You basically have to attack this lipstick to get it off," Navaro said. "Sleep, eat and sweat proof!" 

    Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid matte lipstick, $20

HuffPost

Drugstore Beauty Products Makeup Artists Swear By
