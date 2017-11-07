Best Templates: Your Go-To Template Source

Struggling to finish your office business document deliverables or school design projects on time? Do you want to be more productive and efficient at work or at school but don't know how? A good way to turn around this issue is by using pre-formatted files or documents called templates. And one of the most comprehensive sources of pre-made templates available today is Best Templates.

By using templates, you can create design projects and business documents easily and quickly without having to spend a lot of time in drafting a base format file. BestTemplates.com offers ready-made templates for both your professional and personal needs. Whether you need floral wedding invitation templates to income statement templates, the site has them.

Why use BestTemplates.com?

● Reasonable pricing. Even if you are a student or an employee, using pre-made templates from Best Templates will not carve a hole in your bank account. The site offers templates that cost as low as $12 while other template sets may be priced as much as $39. This is a very reasonable and affordable price point especially if you are going to use different kinds of card design templates for multiple projects.

● Multiple file formats. Purchasing template files at Best Templates gives you access to different file download formats all under one price. The site offers download files in Adobe Photoshop (PSD), Adobe Illustrator (AI/EPS), Microsoft Word (DOC), Microsoft Publisher (PUB), Adobe In Design (INDD), Corel Draw, and Mac Pages. For instance, if you are looking for rack card templates in PSD, ordering a pre-made rack card template will give you access to rack cards in various file download formats, too. Isn't that convenient?

● Fully customizable source files and layouts. Best Templates is one of the few online sites that offers fully editable graphics and layout options. This means that end-users are able to change not only the text component of the templates but they are also able to change the font style, add or remove graphic design elements, crop images, use other colors, and much more. Artistic individuals will appreciate this degree of creative freedom since they may still create design projects that will truly incorporate their vision.

● Beautiful designs. Let's admit it---some templates available online can look too generic and overused. This especially applies to personal templates like printable breakfast invitations and restaurant menu that a lot of people use if they are in a hurry or want an affordable and quick way to achieve a task. With Best Templates, you are assured of creative and high-quality graphics and images used for each template. Examples of each template design will be included in the latter part of the article.

● Rich and carefully curated collection of templates. Aside from the beautiful template designs, the site also makes sure to carefully classify all the templates they have available. This makes for easy browsing and searching for the ultimate template that will best fit your own project. You may search for business templates through the built-in search bar or through the site's drop-down menu categories. It also helps that the site uses an uncluttered website theme.

● Ready to print files. An important thing about using pre-made design and business templates is that they should be available in ready-to-print formats. Printable card templates, for example, are preferred by end-users especially if they lack time to edit or make changes to the template. Likewise, some legal contract templates are best printed out in their blank forms so that the end-users will only write their names or other important information on the blank spaces provided. At Best Templates, you are assured that each template will come with printing bleeds to make sure they are truly ready for printing.

Business and legal documents

BestTemplates.com offers thousands of business and legal documents like

sales templates, credit and collection templates, finance document templates, legal document templates, marketing templates, planning and management templates, accounting document templates, and human resource templates. They are available in Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Mac Pages, and Mac Numbers file formats. Most of these document templates are available in A4 and letter size page formats.

Shown above is a Purchase Order Template. It is typically used by marketing and sales firms to standardize their company processes. This is just one of the thousands of form templates available on the site.

Brochure templates