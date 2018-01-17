Anjali Sharma, Contributor
Managing Director, Narrative : The Business of Stories

Best Told Stories from Steve Jobs

01/17/2018 11:21 pm ET
Photo by Medhat Dawoud on Unsplash

Happy Birthday Apple!

We all know Apple as one of the finest technology brands but apart from technology lessons  Apple has taught us some psychology lessons too.

On Apple’s 38th Birthday today, as a Business of Stories, I want to share one of the best told stories from Steve Jobs that I have enjoyed, learned, applied and benefited from

After watching this story, I hope you would care to ask. If you don’t ask, you don’t get.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Best Told Stories from Steve Jobs

CONVERSATIONS