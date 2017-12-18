The Best TV Lines Of 2017, According To Fans On Twitter

It’s time to relive the best TV lines of 2017.
Variety television critic Maureen Ryan kicked off the trending hashtag #BestTVLines2017 on Monday afternoon, revealing her favorite line of the year to be: “Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me” by Olenna Tyrell on “Game of Thrones.”
TV fans chimed in to share their own picks, with some shows getting multiple mentions, including “Stranger Things,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Good Place.”
Several Twitter users even mentioned one infamous line seen on television that was far from scripted: The Oscar’s historic Best Picture flub.
Take a look at some of the best TV lines of 2017, according to Twitter: