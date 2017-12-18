The Best TV Lines Of 2017, According To Fans On Twitter

It’s time to relive the best TV lines of 2017.

Variety television critic Maureen Ryan kicked off the trending hashtag #BestTVLines2017 on Monday afternoon, revealing her favorite line of the year to be: “Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me” by Olenna Tyrell on “Game of Thrones.”

“Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.” @GameofThrones #BestTVLines2017



TV fans chimed in to share their own picks, with some shows getting multiple mentions, including “Stranger Things,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Good Place.”

Several Twitter users even mentioned one infamous line seen on television that was far from scripted: The Oscar’s historic Best Picture flub.

"This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture." #BestTVLines2017 pic.twitter.com/PdEKRsQNEm — Roku (@RokuPlayer) December 18, 2017

Take a look at some of the best TV lines of 2017, according to Twitter:

"they never should have given us uniforms if they didn't want us to be an army." #besttvlines2017 @moryan @HandmaidsOnHulu — chelsea (@chelsea_kaye) December 18, 2017

"I am fresh out of fucks to give. Do you have any?" #DearWhitePeople #BestTVLines2017 pic.twitter.com/INjThloV8K — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 18, 2017

"I finally understand I don’t need you to see me or get me or to even like me. I don’t need anything from you. I’m already good." #Supergirl #BestTVLines2017 — Catherine Schreiner (@ayetortuga) December 18, 2017

Your life is either defined by the system, or by the way you defy the system. #BestTVLines2017 #sense8 — Rey‘s Girlfriend (@einhornsprudel) December 18, 2017

"defy them. defy them, live your life with every ounce of passion that I know that you have, they will never own you" - Delphine Cormier, @OrphanBlack #BestTVLines2017 pic.twitter.com/5zFU1wLpqW — kay ❄️ (@GOULDENIEHAUS) December 18, 2017

"It's a rare occurrence, like a double rainbow, or someone on the internet saying, 'You know what? You've convinced me I was wrong.'" - Michael#TheGoodPlace #BestTVLines2017 — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) December 18, 2017

"Use the shampoo and conditioner and when your hair’s damp, not wet, okay? When it’s damp, you do four puffs of the Farrah Fawcett spray."#StrangerThings #BestTVLines2017 — Leigh Lahav (@leighlahav) December 18, 2017

"I will destroy you in ways that are so creative, they will honor me for it at the Kennedy Center." @VeepHBO #BestTVLines2017 pic.twitter.com/tfHcC2EJVL — Mandi Bierly (@MandiBierly) December 18, 2017

“What happened to your pants?” “You know. Kind of what you’d think.” —‘Girls’ finale #BestTVLines2017 — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) December 18, 2017