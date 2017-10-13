Best Ways to Get Free SoundCloud Plays

There is no doubt that SoundCloud has played an important role in building many musical careers. Music artists like Future, G-Eazy, Chance the Rapper, Drake and many others were able to get exposure and visibility because of the SoundCloud platform.

Here are some strategies that you can use to get free SoundCloud plays:

Keep Your Profile Updated

This means that you should regularly update your profile picture (ideally for every new album) and select a username that is official and original. Don't think that you can be Eminem just because you keep the same profile name. It will just ruin your credibility and reputation in the long run.

Engage on Social Media

Just like you want people to hear your music and give you feedback, there are other artists out there who wish the same. By being an active participant and by engaging with other artists on the social media, you can enhance your own visibility as well as make useful connections with people within your trade. That is why you should try to comment, like and follow other artists but make sure your comments are smart and useful. Don't be nasty and don't post anything that is immature or idiotic.

Use Relevant Tags When You Upload

Always make sure you use the right tags when you upload your music. This can include the genre of your song, any featured artists or guest stars, your record label, your producer etc. Do not use unnecessary or irrelevant tags as tag spamming will only harm your profile.

Collaborate With Other Artists

The SoundCloud platform is designed to encourage and promote collaboration. If you partner up with the right artists, you can get the kind of exposure and visibility you never dreamed of before.

Keep Your Audience Engaged

Obviously, you can't upload new music all the time but that does not mean you just leave your account dry when you don’t have a new release. You can also upload any live recordings, demos, songs in progress, podcast-style tracks etc. Always make sure there is something for people who follow your profile and want to get an update on your progress and your music.

Go For a Remix or Sing a Popular Song

This strategy has been successfully followed by many artists in the past. Singing old songs or remixing old songs and redoing those with your own personal touch can do wonders for your music career. Just make sure the song you decide to sing is one you can do justice to and one that is popular among your target audience.

Engage With Your Fans

Fans love responsive artists. Not only do they love your music but they want to be connected to you. Don't disappoint them. If they comment on your page, respond to them. Thank them if they post positive comments; acknowledge them if they give you suggestions and answer any questions or queries they might have. Always respond promptly. You don’t' have to write long-winded letters. You can be brief and specific but do reply. If somebody is critical, do not take it negatively. Think of these comments as advice and think of them as tools you can use to improve yourself further.