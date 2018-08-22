These Award-Winning Wedding Photos Are Pretty Spectacular

The best wedding photos are more than just pretty pictures: They tell a story, convey a powerful emotion or serve as a reminder that love is the most precious thing we have.
The latest collection of award-winning images from Fearless Photographers, a site dedicated to showcasing the best wedding photography from around the world, does all of the above. Only two in 100 photos submitted make the cut.
Below, 35 striking wedding pictures we just can’t take our eyes off of. To see the rest of this collection, head over to the Fearless Photographers website.
