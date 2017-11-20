The Best Zoos Around The World -- And Where To Stay Nearby

Visiting a zoo can be a great experience for travelers of all ages, offering an opportunity to see the world’s most amazing creatures up close. Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, shares six of the top destinations for zoos, as recommended by Booking.com travelers.

These shires to the animal kingdom are a great place to marvel at wonderful wildlife and get in touch with your wild side. So put on your most comfortable shoes, grab your camera and get ready to spend a happy day in some of the top zoos around the world.

1. Berlin Zoological Garden - Berlin

With more than 8,800 recommendations by Booking.com travelers for zoos, the German capital is home to the Berlin Zoological Garden, the oldest zoo in Germany and one of the most popular zoos in the world. Famous for its animal feeding sessions and shows, the Berlin Zoo opened its doors in 1844 and hosts a large variety of different animal species.

Where to Stay: Located at Zoologischer Garten Station, only a 2-minute walk away from the Berlin Zoo, the stylish 25hours Hotel Bikini Berlin offers individually designed rooms overlooking the lively city center or the zoo. The hotel also features a sauna overlooking the Tiergarten and a modern, onsite restaurant on the tenth floor where guests can enjoy oriental cuisine.

2. San Diego Zoo - San Diego

With a mission to save species worldwide and provide open-air spaces to all its animal inhabitants, the San Diego Zoo is more than 100 years old and has received numerous awards since 1958. Travelers who love adventure should not miss the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, which offers the sleepover adventure, where guests can spend the night at the park and enjoy a variety of camp activities, such as guided walks and talks by the campfire.

Where to Stay: Set on the edge of Balboa Park West and just half of a mile away from the San Diego Zoo, the Inn at the Park has spacious suites with kitchen facilities and a piano bar.

3. Taronga Zoo - Sydney, Australia

Overlooking the Sydney Harbour, Taronga Zoo is home to more than 4,000 animals and a great place to spend a fun day with the family while visiting Sydney. Apart from admiring their favorite animals, visitors can choose from a variety of activities, such as becoming a zookeeper for the day and getting to work directly with the animals, taking a ride on the Sky Safari cable car, enjoying a Jungle Walk or discovering the Lemur Forest.

Where to Stay: Situated in the lower North Shore of Sydney, the Cremorne Point Manor features modern, air-conditioned rooms. It’s a little less than two miles away from the zoo and a short walk from the ferry.

4. The Singapore Zoo - Singapore

Singapore’s world famous zoo received more than 10,000 recommendations from Booking.com travelers. Known as the best rainforest zoo, Singapore Zoo opened in 1973 and attracts millions of visitors every year, thanks to its unique setting, variety of animal species and special experiences, such as having breakfast with the orangutans.

Where to Stay: Just a 5-minute walk from the popular Orchard Road shopping district, the fashionable and award-winning Quincy Hotel by Far East Hospitality offers all-inclusive studios with city views, as well as an infinity glass pool on the 12th floor with color-changing LED lights.

5. Wroclaw Zoological Gardens - Wroclaw, Poland

Set on the banks of the River Oder, the picturesque city of Wroclaw has more than 10,000 endorsements by Booking.com travelers for zoos and hosts the Wroclaw Zoological Gardens, the oldest zoo in Poland. Featuring a great array of animals, the Wroclaw Zoo opened in 1865 and is one of the most visited zoos in Europe. Younger visitors can ride a pony, feed the animals or have fun at the playgrounds and rope courses.

Where to Stay: Grape Hotel is housed in a renovated 19th century villa with an indoor swimming pool and is only a quarter mile away from the zoo. The elegantly decorated rooms are inspired by various wine regions and have views of the Szczytnicki Park.

6. Vienna Zoo - Vienna, Austria

Built in 1752, the Tiergarten Schönbrunn, also known as the Vienna Zoo, is located at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Schönbrunn Palace and is the world’s oldest zoo. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the giant panda, discover the palace park with the “Panorama Train,” or learn everything about the impressive collection of animals and plants, thanks to the nature trail.

Where to Stay: Offering an elegant restaurant and a private garden, the former guesthouse of Emperor Francis Joseph is now a beautiful 4-star hotel. The Austria Trend Parkhotel Schönbrunn Wien features a historic ambiance and is just a 10-minute walk from the Vienna Zoo.