Beth Behrs Confesses Her Mortifying Pageant Moment To James Corden

“2 Broke Girls” actress Beth Behrs was asked Thursday about her awkward start in the public eye ― and she had a doozy to tell.

Behrs told host James Corden on “The Late Late Show” that she advanced to the Miss California stage of the Miss America pageant, confident that she would ace whatever question would come her way.

“They asked me how can we enable the disabled ― and I froze,” said Behrs, who now stars on “The Neighborhood” sitcom. “I’m so mortified to tell you guys this story.”

Behrs, who was crowned Miss Marin County in 2006, came up with a head-scratching answer and didn’t win Miss California. But it’s quite a story.

“My parents still talk about it,” she said.