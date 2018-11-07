Beto2020 Trends As Fans Urge O'Rourke To Run Against Trump For President

Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke may have lost his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas, but his supporters say he’s not done yet.

O’Rourke, who is giving up his House seat, may just be getting started.

The Democrat’s backers are already urging him to run against President Donald Trump in 2020 despite the defeat on Tuesday. They consoled each other on Twitter, sent messages of support and shared their hopes for the future.

And many are already using a #Beto2020 hashtag, even though O’Rourke said running for president in 2020 was a “definitive no.”

Beto 2020. Let’s do this. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 7, 2018

Lose the battle, win the war. #Beto2020 — Sarah Wood (@sarahmwood95) November 7, 2018

Beto O'Rourke Senate campaign loss in Texas is starting to feel like Obi Wan getting struck down in STAR WARS: A New Hope #Beto even more powerful pic.twitter.com/46aKid2wVO — Ryan Spaulding (@theRSL) November 7, 2018

I don’t know enough but I sure like what I see so far; and I know that sometimes things happens for a reason. #Beto2020 pic.twitter.com/fqV437XiaK — Todd Harrison (@todd_harrison) November 7, 2018

Beto might have lost Texas but his loss has paved the way for him to run for President. #Beto2020 — Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) November 7, 2018

Beto after remembering Abraham Lincoln lost his senate race in 1858 and won the presidency in 1860 #Beto2020 (via Michael Worthington) pic.twitter.com/gCR50aNxpl — ⭐️//AmberAusten// ⭐️ (@AmberAusten) November 7, 2018

Congratulations on a great fight #Beto this Louisiana girl voted for the first time in Texas and I was very proud to cast my vote for you! Heads high! #Beto2020 pic.twitter.com/lpXSIprdYY — Melissa Carroll (@LouisianaMamax3) November 7, 2018

What Beto O'Rourke did in Texas was absolutely amazing and—while I'm certainly not announcing support for any candidate—I do believe, fervently, Beto should run for President of the United States in 2020.



100% serious. If he can get 48% in Texas, anything is possible nationally. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 7, 2018

The fact that Beto came so close still feels like a big deal. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) November 7, 2018

I think if you voted for Ted Cruz you should have to literally hug him. — Jackie Jennings (@ohhijackie) November 7, 2018

“Beto lost”



A democrat in Texas got to the point where it was too close to call for a very long part of the night.



A DEMOCRAT in TEXAS almost won.



He didn’t lose. His name is out there now.#Beto2020 — Jake (Hot Librarian) (@georgewhips) November 7, 2018

Just like Pres Obama, Beto got our attention. So many people from around the country would have voted for him if they could. #Beto2020 — IndieEm (@IndieEm) November 7, 2018

"if you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine."

- Beto O'Rourke, probably — Josh Brooks (@DekuSeedot) November 7, 2018

.@BetoORourke Put us in, Coach. How may we begin #BETO2020 — Vote November 6th. (@GlennonDoyle) November 7, 2018

Texas your loss will be the country’s gain #Beto2020 #BetoForAmerica — Laura Libertad Zepol (@laura_zepol) November 7, 2018