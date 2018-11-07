Beto2020 Trends As Fans Urge O'Rourke To Run Against Trump For President

Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke may have lost his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas, but his supporters say he’s not done yet.
O’Rourke, who is giving up his House seat, may just be getting started.
The Democrat’s backers are already urging him to run against President Donald Trump in 2020 despite the defeat on Tuesday. They consoled each other on Twitter, sent messages of support and shared their hopes for the future.
And many are already using a #Beto2020 hashtag, even though O’Rourke said running for president in 2020 was a “definitive no.”