Beto O'Rourke Isn't Here For Beyoncé Critics: 'I'm So Grateful To Her'

Beto O’Rourke said in a recent interview that he’s “so grateful” to Beyoncé, eschewing criticism the singer received for waiting to announce her support for the Democratic candidate until Election Day.

O’Rourke attempted to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R) in Texas earlier this month after a neck-and-neck campaign.

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice,” wrote the mother of Blue Ivy. “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right.”

Despite many remarking that the singer’s endorsement was too late in the game, O’Rourke defended her and sang her praises to TMZ Sunday.

“She’s one of the great artists of our time, one of the best people to come out of Houston and Texas. I was grateful that she supported us — whenever it came, it was great.”