Congressman Beto O'Rourke Goes Viral For Defending NFL Players Who Take A Knee

The congressman earned national praise on Wednesday for days-old comments in which he said he could think of “nothing more American” than the protests, meant to call attention to police brutality against black citizens.

NFL players who have kneeled during the national anthem at games have sparked a nationwide debate about whether the protest for racial justice is a slight on the American military. Trump has fanned the flames against the protest and expanded upon that rhetoric at a West Virginia rally Tuesday, where he bashed ESPN for not defending “our beautiful, beautiful national anthem.”

O’Rourke made a powerful defense of the act in response to a question at a Houston campaign stop last week.

“My short answer is no, I don’t think it’s disrespectful,” O’Rourke replied. “Now here’s my longer answer, but I’m going try to make sure I get this right because I think it’s a really important question.”

O’Rourke, who is challenging Ted Cruz’s Senate seat, called upon the historic lessons of peaceful protest brought forth by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights era.

‘I can think of nothing more American.’ — Beto O'Rourke — the man taking on Ted Cruz — brilliantly explains why NFL players kneeling during the anthem is not disrespectful pic.twitter.com/bEqOAYpxEL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 21, 2018

He recounted examples of Americans who lost their lives for civil rights, such as the three young men killed in Philadelphia, Mississippi, in 1964 and the girls who died in the Birmingham church bombing the year before.

“Peaceful, nonviolent protest including taking a knee at a football game to point out that black men, unarmed, black teenagers, unarmed, and black children, unarmed, are being killed at a frightening level right now, including by law enforcement, without accountability and without justice,” O’Rourke told the crowd.

Cruz, who previously called players who kneeled “spoiled athletes,” slammed O’Rourke for the comment. Addressing it at a Corpus Christi campaign stop Saturday, Cruz told a crowd, “When Beto O’Rourke says he can’t think of anything more American [than players taking a knee], well, I got to tell you, I can.”