Bette Midler zinged President Donald Trump on Thursday after he warned of “violence” should Democrats wrestle control of the House of Representatives from the GOP in the upcoming November midterm elections.
Earlier this week, Trump reportedly told evangelical Christian leaders that Democrats would “overturn everything that we’ve done, and they’ll do it quickly and violently, and violently. There’s violence. When you look at antifa and you look at some of these groups — these are violent people.”
The Broadway star responded to this claim on Twitter:
Midler, who has just completed a run of performances in the Broadway musical “Hello, Dolly!” took similar aim at Trump earlier this week over the way he responded to the death of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).
Midler has previously called out Trump over all manner of issues, from the bizarre comments he makes at political rallies to his administration’s rollback of environmental regulations: