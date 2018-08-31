Bette Midler zinged President Donald Trump on Thursday after he warned of “violence” should Democrats wrestle control of the House of Representatives from the GOP in the upcoming November midterm elections.

Earlier this week, Trump reportedly told evangelical Christian leaders that Democrats would “overturn everything that we’ve done, and they’ll do it quickly and violently, and violently. There’s violence. When you look at antifa and you look at some of these groups — these are violent people.”

The Broadway star responded to this claim on Twitter:

Now Trump’s saying Democrats are going to be “violent” if they win big in November? What are we going to do? Throw our PBS tote bags at them? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 30, 2018

Midler, who has just completed a run of performances in the Broadway musical “Hello, Dolly!” took similar aim at Trump earlier this week over the way he responded to the death of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

#trump only kept the WH flag st 1/2 mast in #McCain’s honor for one day. What a petty tyrant. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 27, 2018

Midler has previously called out Trump over all manner of issues, from the bizarre comments he makes at political rallies to his administration’s rollback of environmental regulations:

Trump tells a rally tonight, “My mother made the best turkey.” I doubt the woman ever cooked a turkey in her life, unless he means in her uterus. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 23, 2018

Trump is rolling back environmental rules for coal plants. So rather soon, those are the only kind of plants we’ll have left. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 21, 2018

My fellow Americans: Rudy Giuliani is right: truth isn’t truth. And climate change isn’t real,

and Donald Trump isn’t president! Feels better already,

doesn’t it? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 21, 2018

#trump cancelled military parade because it cost too much! He musta thought it would be free, because Kim Jung Ill put on a such great show. Well, Kim uses slave labor! But believe me, if #trump could use slave labor, he would!!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 18, 2018

Celebrity Apprentice contestant Penn Jillette says that he knows Mark Burnett had recordings of Trump saying racist remarks during show tapings. Well, Penn Jillette may be the magician but it looks like Mark Burnett made those tapes disappear! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 15, 2018

Washington Post says in his 1st year as Prez, Trump made 2,140 false claims & this year he’s more than doubled that in just 6 months. In a way it’s a miracle. Nobody’s ever seen that much bullshit come out of a horse’s ass. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 4, 2018

Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’d like to work 5 more years until she turns 90. I admire her confidence, but as Trump gets more unhinged, I’m not sure any of us will be alive in 5 years! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 31, 2018