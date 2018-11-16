ENTERTAINMENT
11/16/2018 06:50 am ET

Bette Midler Ripped For #FLOTITS Tweet About Melania Trump

"Women deserve better than this," one person wrote in response to the singer's controversial tweet about the first lady.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Bette Midler might want to avoid Twitter from a distance.

The 72-year-old actress and singer posted another controversial message on Thursday ― this one aimed at first lady Melania Trump.

Midler shared a photo of the former model from a 2000 British GQ shoot in which she posed in the cockpit of then-boyfriend Donald Trump’s jet wearing a skimpy futuristic getup.

The “Do You Want To Dance” singer made a joke about the dry cleaning bill for Air Force One, and added the hashtag ”#FLOTITS.”

Midler, who apologized last month after tweeting that “women, are the n-word of the world,” might want to ready another mea culpa, judging by Twitter reaction. Even fans of hers took her to task.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Designers Who Refuse To Dress Melania Trump
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Melania Trump First Lady Bette Midler Flotits
Bette Midler Ripped For #FLOTITS Tweet About Melania Trump
CONVERSATIONS