Bette Midler Ripped For #FLOTITS Tweet About Melania Trump

Bette Midler might want to avoid Twitter from a distance.
The 72-year-old actress and singer posted another controversial message on Thursday ― this one aimed at first lady Melania Trump.
Midler shared a photo of the former model from a 2000 British GQ shoot in which she posed in the cockpit of then-boyfriend Donald Trump’s jet wearing a skimpy futuristic getup.
The “Do You Want To Dance” singer made a joke about the dry cleaning bill for Air Force One, and added the hashtag ”#FLOTITS.”
Midler, who apologized last month after tweeting that “women, are the n-word of the world,” might want to ready another mea culpa, judging by Twitter reaction. Even fans of hers took her to task.
