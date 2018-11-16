Bette Midler Ripped For #FLOTITS Tweet About Melania Trump

Bette Midler might want to avoid Twitter from a distance.

The 72-year-old actress and singer posted another controversial message on Thursday ― this one aimed at first lady Melania Trump.

Midler shared a photo of the former model from a 2000 British GQ shoot in which she posed in the cockpit of then-boyfriend Donald Trump’s jet wearing a skimpy futuristic getup.

The “Do You Want To Dance” singer made a joke about the dry cleaning bill for Air Force One, and added the hashtag ”#FLOTITS.”

The dry cleaning bill for the upholstery on Air Force One must be insane.#FLOTITS pic.twitter.com/oI4yHfeX2O — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 14, 2018

Midler, who apologized last month after tweeting that “women, are the n-word of the world,” might want to ready another mea culpa, judging by Twitter reaction. Even fans of hers took her to task.

Why??? Absolutely not necessary! Talk cyber bullying. Such a shame Bette. pic.twitter.com/uwhJyNepYE — Maria (@Miljutina) November 16, 2018

To think that I admired you for so many years for being so funny, irreverent and embracing humankind-



You’ve turned into a wretched old woman- it’s really too bad- — Kim Kelley (@Indie1031kk) November 16, 2018

I always loved your movies and music but I am now dhleting ALL your music from my MP3 player. You are disgusting to say the least. Never buying a CD or watching a movie from you ever again 😡😡😡 — Angie Venter (@angie1venter) November 16, 2018

"You are the wind-bag beneath the left-wings." — VerticalLiquid (@VertyLiquid) November 16, 2018

I love you and loathe that whole family but no. Just no. Pick apart her dangerous actions, not her body/use thereof.



Women deserve better than this. — Mombi (@MaynanMombi) November 15, 2018

Just as much as Lewinsky's dry cleaning bill I reckon... — Kenny Onions (@Kenny_Onions) November 16, 2018

Woman lift each other up. I just lost all respect for you. — Donna Marcotte (@Donna_Marcotte) November 15, 2018

Oh, Bette, I have loved you for years and you’ve been an inspiration, but now you’re body shaming? I know now you don’t mean my body, and not all bodies are beautiful, right? 😥😔 — Deborah church (@debchurch805) November 16, 2018