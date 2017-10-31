Better Balance in 60 Seconds

With the holiday season quickly approaching, we can all find immediate and lasting benefits if we pause and take time to bring ourselves back into alignment on a regular basis—especially as our momentum increases over the coming weeks.

So, care to join me for a 60-second tune-up? Great! Read through this short process before you begin:

Find a place, space, and a moment for this. Remember: This will take only 60 seconds. Close your eyes and clear the virtual screen in your mind’s eye. Take in a deep breath slowly through your nose mouth while counting to 3. Hold the breathe for 2 seconds. Exhale slowly for 5 seconds through your mouth like you’re blowing on hot coffee. Note: As you are blowing out, drop your shoulders, relax your jaw, and focus your attention forward, gently pushing out all your air. Visualize any stress, worries, or annoying thoughts going out of your mouth and down a long hallway, rolling like tumbleweeds. Repeat this process 6 times for a total of 60 seconds—each time adding other thoughts, problems, or worries into the airstream moving out of you.

That’s it!

You can activate this 60-second balancing process for any reason, anyplace—any time you are seeking relief. Notice how something so simple as conscious breathing can help bring you closer to alignment and better balance during busy or stressful times.

Remember: Better balance always begins within you.

Now relax and enjoy the holiday season!

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg helps people maintain balance during transitions in their work, relationships, and life. Learn more at michaelcreative.com

Enjoyed this article? Find more of Michael’s stories, insights, and life lessons in Bald Men Don’t Use Hairspray and Other Assumptions, now available on Amazon. More information at michaelcreative.com/books

Image: Pixabay.com