How ‘Better Call Saul’ Will Inch Closer To ‘Breaking Bad’ In Season 4

Rhea Seehorn has become very good at keeping the plot details of “Better Call Saul” under wraps. After all, she’s been asked to sign multiple nondisclosure agreements since the “Breaking Bad” spinoff debuted in 2015. She likens keeping storyline secrets to playing the word-guessing game Taboo.

“That’s what it’s like talking about the seasons, because we look like we can’t even form sentences. Brecause every word you bump up against is something that’s on my [Taboo] card,” Seehorn told HuffPost at Build Series.

But with Season 4 underway this month, we already have some clues as to what’s in store for Seehorn’s character, Kim Wexler, along with Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill.

Things begin right where we left off in Season 3. Kim is recovering from a car accident, her arm in a cast, and Jimmy McGill is dealing with the death of his brother, Chuck McGill (Michael McKean). At the same time, drama is escalating in the drug cartel world, particularly with key characters Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) getting involved with shady deals.

Jammi York “There’s some really fun ‘Breaking Bad’ surprises," Rhea Seehorn said about Season 4 of "Better Call Saul."

Going forward, viewers can expect to see both familiar faces and places from the “Breaking Bad” days. Through that, we’ll start to learn how certain storylines originated. And although Seehorn couldn’t talk specifics, she did shed some light on what to expect as the season unfolds.

“There’s some really fun ‘Breaking Bad’ surprises. There’s also a ratcheting up of both the drama and the comedy,” she said. “And really interesting, funny, scary stuff on the cartel side. Jimmy’s evolution toward Saul [Goodman] is much more pronounced and odd. It comes in odd shifts … There are some moments that are very funny and very, very dark in his progression. And then you start to see that Kim’s poker face is very much an armor, holding in a lot of stuff.”

AMC Kim Wexler and Jimmy McGill attend Chuck McGill's funeral in Season 4 of "Better Call Saul."

Meanwhile, changes are on the way for Kim Wexler as well. “By the end of the season, it’s wildly different than where you met her,” Seehorn said.

As for Kim and Saul’s future in upcoming seasons, Seehorn is just as in the dark as the rest of us. Even if showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould had a plan for Kim’s future, Seehorn said they wouldn’t necessarily share it with her.

“I think they have some ideas they would like to do, try or see that they aren’t letting me know about and they don’t want me to hang my hat on, ‘Oh, she definitely is in the backroom of Cinnabon.’ They don’t want me to presume that or presume she’s killed in a horrible car crash ... And they are two of the only showrunners that don’t write a fixed bible ... they don’t want to be painted into a corner.”

But Seehorn is certainly looking forward to finding out how everything goes down in the seasons to come (even if she can’t share it with the rest of us).

“I don’t know where she’ll be when she meets him where he’s at,” she said, referring to Jimmy’s complete transformation into con-artist Saul. “It’s an interesting question what the moral dilemma will be, and you see both of their characters this season start to both have secret lives. It’s comedic at times, and it’s tragic at times.”

“Better Call Saul” airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.