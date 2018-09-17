Betty White Flirts With Alec Baldwin In Surprise Emmy Awards Appearance

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Betty White, fifth-wheel Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin onstage at the 70th Emmy Awards.

She’s still got it.

Betty White, 96, surprised the audience at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night by gracing the stage. The iconic television actress, who has been nominated for 24 Emmys and has won eight, received a standing ovation. And, although the gesture was warm and well-deserved, it wasn’t the most delightful part of her appearance.

After a charming introduction by Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon (McKinnon quipped, “At 96 years old, she still thinks about all those Emmys she didn’t win. And she’s still bitter.”), White decided to do a little flirting.

At one moment, she gave Baldwin and McKinnon her hands, which both of them kissed (as well they should).

In response to Baldwin’s gesture, in particular, White saucily said: “You think I’m going to miss a chance when I get it?”

"You think I'm going to miss a chance when I get it?" — Betty White 😏😂#Emmys #IMDbLive pic.twitter.com/az4IRo7TFH — IMDb (@IMDb) September 18, 2018

Needless to say, people on Twitter loved it:

Betty White is NINETY SIX, you guys. NINETY SIX and hitting on Alec Baldwin. #icon #emmys2018 — Amber Kennedy (@amberfi) September 18, 2018

KEEP ALEC BALDWIN AWAY FROM QUEEN BETTY WHITE — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) September 18, 2018

Betty White just made Alec Baldwin blush and we all just melted. #lifegoals #Emmys2018 — Alexandra Rosas (@GDRPempress) September 18, 2018

But to be truly honest, most people were just overjoyed to see White at the Emmys.

RESPECT BETTY WHITE pic.twitter.com/Zlm88r3vgU — H. Alan Scott (@HAlanScott) September 18, 2018

find someone who looks at you the way everyone looks at Betty White#Emmys pic.twitter.com/NS43UODNGe — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 18, 2018

I will donate organs for Betty White. #Emmys — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 18, 2018

Betty White is the baddest ass bitch there is and will ever be — Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) September 18, 2018

We must protect Betty White AT ALL COSTS, you hear me? — Maddy Skye (@MaddySkye) September 18, 2018

One thing we can all agree on, America and the world loves Betty White, without a doubt. She’s an angel and our Golden Girl. ❤️ #Emmys — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 18, 2018

But having the ability to make Baldwin blush isn’t the only ability White still has in spades, she also knows how to tell a great joke.

"Little did I dream then that I would be here, and it's incredible that I'm still in this business, and you are still putting up with me." - Betty White #Emmys pic.twitter.com/TF5L9QsVmi — E! News (@enews) September 18, 2018