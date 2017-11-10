Between the Crosses, Row on Row

A question on this 99th anniversary of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the end of the war to end all wars: What have we ended, other than hundreds of millions of lives?

What have we learned from having spent almost a century’s worth of blood and treasure?

What have we done to prevent another deluge, which would drown the Continent and down all the world’s gold with a wave bigger than the Red Sea?

What have we done to secure liberty, not peace, when some of the most pacific places have some of the world’s most pitiless leaders?

How have we helped ourselves by promoting self-determination, when so many are so determined to commit mass murder for countries that do not yet exist and for a caliphate that should never again exist?

These questions are of greater importance than any of Woodrow Wilson’s Fourteen Points, because our world is the product of that man’s pen, whose inkwell contains an endless amount of blood, whose words darken the paper of every communist pact and stain the pages of every Nazi treaty, whose legacy is the false promise of peace in our time, at the expense of freedom for all time, while the forces of fascism and totalitarianism continue to thrive on the front lines of physical and intellectual combat.

These are the questions we should ask ourselves, as we read about Wilson on his knees, as we imagine him redrawing the map of Europe and dooming the lives of millions, acting beyond his authority as president while retaining the arrogance of his tenure as president of Princeton University.

These are the things we should consider on Veterans Day, when there are so many brave men and women who are conscious but otherwise comatose.

These are the people we too often choose not to see, whose pain we cannot comprehend, whose suffering we cannot understand, whose courage we most likely do not possess.

These are the individuals who deserve more than a parade or a discount on gas.

They are the forgotten many, fighting a war with no end in sight.