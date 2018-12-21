'Beverly Hills 90210' Reboot With Original Cast Is In The Works

TV can’t seem to leave this ZIP code.

Another reboot of the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” is in the works, Deadline reported Thursday.

CBS Television Studios is developing the show for broadcast or streaming with much of the original cast, including Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris, according to the site.

Deadline said that several buyers were interested, and that the latest version would not be a traditional reboot.

Spelling hinted about the project with this Instagram in March, Variety noted:

People reported at the time that Spelling and Garth would be playing “an exaggerated version of themselves.”

The original series about friends from the fictional West Beverly Hills High School and beyond earned iconic status in a run that lasted from 1990 to 2000 on Fox.

A revival called “90210” aired with a mostly new cast from 2008 to 2013 on the CW. Spelling, Garth and Shannen Doherty resurrected their roles in the first season.

See you soon, gang?