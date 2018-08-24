'Bewitched' Reboot With Interracial Family In The Works At ABC

A reboot of the 1960s hit sitcom “Bewitched” is in the works at ABC, Deadline reported.

According to Variety, “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris has committed to write and produce the pilot for the updated “Bewitched,” which will feature a biracial couple. Yamara Taylor, a “Black-ish” writer/producer, will co-write the pilot.

In the update of the comedy, which starred Elizabeth Montgomery and originally aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972, the character of Samantha will be a hardworking African-American single mother who is also a witch. She marries Darren, a white mortal who is “a bit of a slacker,” Deadline reported.

This is Barris’ final project at ABC. Earlier this month, he signed with Netflix to produce a new series.