Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Literally 'On The Run' In Jamaica Filming A Video

Beyonce and Jay-Z looked crazy in love in photos that emerged Tuesday night from Kingston, Jamaica.

A mere week after announcing their On the Run II tour, the Knowles-Carter couple was seen riding a motorcycle while shooting a music video in the city’s Trench Town.

Beyonce rocked a Gucci track jacket, white fishnets, and hot pink boots, while Jay-Z wore head-to-toe Puma.

NEW PHOTOS: Beyoncé & JAY-Z on the set of a new video in Jamaica (Mar. 20) https://t.co/H6aJPLDMMO pic.twitter.com/UVbwmOu3l8 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 20, 2018

Their children, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi, were nowhere to be seen. The Jamaica Observer reported over the weekend that the kids and their nanny would be staying at a private residence in Kingston.

Fans all over the world shared their excitement on Twitter for whatever Bey and Jay are up to:

Beyoncé is shooting a music video in Jamaica pic.twitter.com/HP83pyQX43 — ‏ㅤً (@DUSTTOSIDECHICK) March 19, 2018

Jay and Bey in Jamaica recording a video? Do I smell an album on the way? — marc. (@MarkieMalarkey) March 20, 2018

Bey and Jay in Jamaica filming a video, listen I got anxiety pic.twitter.com/TtMHFJCxJB — Maiah Chanel (@MaiahChanel) March 20, 2018

Beyoncé really in Jamaica dressed like a dancehall queen 😭 pic.twitter.com/xLCaYGf3JY — Bre'on (@_BayBey) March 20, 2018

I'm late but Bey & Jay filmed a video in JA today? I don't even have to hear it to know it's gonna be sooooo good 😭😭🙌🏾🙌🏾🇯🇲🇯🇲 lol pic.twitter.com/oW23JbXwlm — Sealey♥ (@MissSealey) March 21, 2018

Beyoncé is in Jamaica shoooting a Music Video!!!



My wiggg!! She is coming laid eeez!!! pic.twitter.com/LNaBjFk5Qp — 💎 (@KnowlesCarta) March 19, 2018

Y‘ALL BEYONCÉ IS IN JAMAICA FORREAL!!! WE ARE NOT READY pic.twitter.com/y8SWzrD4kC — she is coming. (@supersaiyanbey) March 20, 2018

Beyoncé in Jamaica, I’m in Jamaica. That’s good enough for me. I’ve officially met Beyoncé — layne🦋🇯🇲 (@limetreelayne) March 20, 2018