Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Literally 'On The Run' In Jamaica Filming A Video

A mere week after announcing their On the Run II tour, the Knowles-Carter couple was seen riding a motorcycle while shooting a music video in the city’s Trench Town.
Beyonce rocked a Gucci track jacket, white fishnets, and hot pink boots, while Jay-Z wore head-to-toe Puma.
Their children, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi, were nowhere to be seen. The Jamaica Observer reported over the weekend that the kids and their nanny would be staying at a private residence in Kingston.
Fans all over the world shared their excitement on Twitter for whatever Bey and Jay are up to:
On the Run II kicks off in June. In the meantime, we can’t WAIT to see what else these two have going on.
