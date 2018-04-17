Beyoncé Wore Chocolate-Scented Lipstick During Her Coachella Performance

If you’re still reeling from Beyoncé’s flawless Coachella performance, hold up.

Her history-making set as the first black woman to headline the music and arts festival included several surprises throughout the night, which included a Destiny’s Child reunion, as well as cameos by her sister Solange and her husband Jay-Z.

Though many fans had a full-blown meltdown during “Say My Name,” it’s not the only news from Beychella that’ll delight your inner ’90s kid. In an interview with ELLE.com, Bey’s long-time makeup artist Sir John dished on the exact makeup products he used to create her Coachella look, and one of them is giving us MAJOR flashbacks to our Lip Smackers collection.

To achieve Bey’s signature sweat-proof pout, Sir John looked no further than the nearest drug store. “For the lip we did a pinky-brown using L‘Oreal Pro Matte Les Chocolats Scented Liquid Lipstick.”

Yep, Queen B was wearing a chocolate-scented matte lipstick from L’Oreal during her history-making moment.

When asked how long he’d been planning her Coachella beauty look, Sir John told ELLE, “I was dropping in and out of the dress rehearsals and just watching and soaking it all up. I was so inspired by the choreography and the styling, so I started a Pinterest board of cool college girls and went from there.”

Cool girl, indeed.

Below, check out all of the makeup products used to achieve Beyonce’s Coachella look: