Beyoncé, Jay-Z Album Shows Up On Spotify, Apple Music, And Fans Freak Out

The Carters announced the release of the nine-track album during their On The Run II tour in London on Saturday, and said it would be exclusive to the Tidal streaming service.

Naturally, fans without Tidal subscriptions were upset because the album was unavailable on more widely used services, like Spotify, Pandora, or Apple Music. That is, until they realized it was.

The album on Monday surfaced on various streaming services, under the artist name “The Carters.” The Carters page on Spotify has no image of Beyoncé or Jay-Z, and doesn’t have a description. But it’s the “Everything Is Love” record.