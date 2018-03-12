Beyoncé And Jay-Z Announce Joint Tour 'On The Run II'

Beyoncé and Jay-Z don’t just run the world, they’re going to tour it together again.

The first couple of hip-hop announced on Monday they are set to hit the road on their second massive joint tour, OTR II, aka On The Run 2, that will make stops in 15 cities across Europe and 21 cities in North America. The tour kicks off on June 6 in Cardiff, U.K.

The pair’s last joint tour in 2014 raked in $109 million and became the subject of an HBO concert special. They since have released separate albums ― “Lemonade” and “4:44″ ― that delve heavily into the highs and lows of their decades-long relationship.

The “Formation” singer was the first to break the news (and the internet), sharing a stunning black-and-white photo of herself and Jay-Z perched atop a motorcycle outfitted with a cattle skull.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

Tickets for “OTR II” will go on sale beginning March 19 on Live Nation, with Tidal subscribers and official BeyHive members getting access five days earlier. The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.

Rumors of a joint tour have been rampant in the weeks since eagle-eyed fans discovered landing pages for various Bey and Jay tour dates on Ticketmaster. The evidence was quickly deleted, but not before the BeyHive broke into full-on social media pandemonium about the possibility of seeing their queen in concert in the near future.

Beyonce, who recently welcomed twins with the rapper, has been prepping for her comeback show at next month’s two-weekend Coachella festival.

She’ll likely perform the couple’s new song,“Top Off,” from DJ Khaled’s upcoming album, in which she raps about breaking the internet like it’s no big deal.

Watch the full tour trailer, and check out the complete list of tour dates below.

U.K./European tour dates:

June 06 — Cardiff, U.K. — Principality Stadium

June 09 — Glasgow, U.K.— Hampden Park

June 13 — Manchester, U.K. — Etihad Stadium

June 15 — London — London Stadium

June 19 — Amsterdam — Amsterdam Arena

June 23 — Copenhagen — Parken Stadium

June 25 — Stockholm — Friends Arena

June 28 — Berlin — Olympiastadion

June 30 — Warsaw — Stadion Narodowy

July 03 — Cologne, Germany — RheinEnergieStadion

July 06 — Milan, Italy — San Siro

July 08 — Rome — Stadio Olimpico

July 11 — Barcelona — Olympic Stadium

July 14 — Paris — Stade de France

July 17 — Nice, France — Allianz Riviera

North American tour dates: