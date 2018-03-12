ENTERTAINMENT
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Announce Joint Tour 'On The Run II'

By Cole Delbyck

Beyoncé and Jay-Z don’t just run the world, they’re going to tour it together again. 

The first couple of hip-hop announced on Monday they are set to hit the road on their second massive joint tour, OTR II, aka On The Run 2, that will make stops in 15 cities across Europe and 21 cities in North America. The tour kicks off on June 6 in Cardiff, U.K.

The pair’s last joint tour in 2014 raked in $109 million and became the subject of an HBO concert special. They since have released separate albums ― “Lemonade” and “4:44″ ― that delve heavily into the highs and lows of their decades-long relationship. 

The “Formation” singer was the first to break the news (and the internet), sharing a stunning black-and-white photo of herself and Jay-Z perched atop a motorcycle outfitted with a cattle skull.

Tickets for “OTR II” will go on sale beginning March 19 on Live Nation, with Tidal subscribers and official BeyHive members getting access five days earlier. The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.

Rumors of a joint tour have been rampant in the weeks since eagle-eyed fans discovered landing pages for various Bey and Jay tour dates on Ticketmaster. The evidence was quickly deleted, but not before the BeyHive broke into full-on social media pandemonium about the possibility of seeing their queen in concert in the near future. 

Beyonce, who recently welcomed twins with the rapper, has been prepping for her comeback show at next month’s two-weekend Coachella festival.

She’ll likely perform the couple’s new song,“Top Off,” from DJ Khaled’s upcoming album, in which she raps about breaking the internet like it’s no big deal. 

Watch the full tour trailer, and check out the complete list of tour dates below.  

U.K./European tour dates:

June 06 — Cardiff, U.K. — Principality Stadium 
June 09 — Glasgow, U.K.— Hampden Park
June 13 — Manchester, U.K. — Etihad Stadium 
June 15 — London — London Stadium
June 19 — Amsterdam — Amsterdam Arena 
June 23 — Copenhagen — Parken Stadium 
June 25 — Stockholm — Friends Arena 
June 28 — Berlin — Olympiastadion 
June 30 — Warsaw — Stadion Narodowy
July 03 — Cologne, Germany — RheinEnergieStadion 
July 06 — Milan, Italy — San Siro 
July 08 — Rome — Stadio Olimpico 
July 11 — Barcelona — Olympic Stadium 
July 14 — Paris — Stade de France 
July 17 — Nice, France — Allianz Riviera 

North American tour dates:

July 25 — Cleveland — FirstEnergy Stadium 
July 28 — Washington — FedEx Field 
July 30 — Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field 
Aug. 02 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium 
Aug. 05 — Boston — Gillette Stadium 
Aug. 08 — Minneapolis — US Bank Stadium 
Aug. 10 — Chicago — Soldier Field 
Aug. 13 — Detroit — Ford Field
Aug. 18 — Buffalo, New York — New Era Field 
Aug. 23 — Nashville, Tennessee — Vanderbilt Stadium 
Aug. 25 — Atlanta — Mercedes Benz Stadium 
Aug. 29 — Orlando, Florida — Camping World Stadium 
Aug. 31 — Miami — Hard Rock Stadium 
Sept. 11 — Arlington, Texas — AT&T Stadium 
Sept. 13 — New Orleans — Mercedes-Benz Superdome 
Sept. 15 — Houston — NRG Stadium 
Sept. 19 — Phoenix — University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 — Los Angeles — Rose Bowl 
Sept. 27 — San Diego, California — SDCCU Stadium 
Sept. 29 — Santa Clara, California — Levi’s Stadium 
Oct. 02 — Vancouver, British Columbia — BC Place 

