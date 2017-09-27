Beyoncé Sent Lady Gaga A Comfy Gift To Help Soothe Her Chronic Pain

Beyoncé is a thoughtful friend.

The pop star recently sent Lady Gaga a perfectly sweet gift to help comfort the singer while she deals with chronic pain.

On Tuesday, Gaga posted a photo of the plush present to Instagram:

“Not having a good pain day,” Gaga wrote. “Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love.”

A few hours later the 31-year-old musician posted another photo of yet another gift from the “Lemonade” artist.

This time, Gaga emphasized Beyoncé’s impact on her.

“If I hadn’t seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going.”

Gaga recently revealed that she lives with fibromyalgia, which causes widespread pain, fatigue and cognitive difficulties. The condition has caused the “Bad Romance” singer to seek hospitalization for “severe pain” and cancel concerts.