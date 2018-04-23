Beyoncé Falls On Stage At Coachella, May Possibly Still Be Human

Beyoncé took the stage again at Coachella in Indio, California, over the weekend ― and this time she hit the floor.
In a redux of the sibling dance-off from her epic set the previous weekend, the superstar singer appeared to accidentally drop younger sister Solange, and then she fell, too.
There were no apparent injuries, but lots of laughter as they kicked up their feet for a few moments.
“Give it up for my sister!” Beyoncé said.
The funny moment happened Saturday, and the Beyhive was still buzzing about it on Monday: