Beyoncé Falls On Stage At Coachella, May Possibly Still Be Human

Beyoncé took the stage again at Coachella in Indio, California, over the weekend ― and this time she hit the floor.

Another fave moment was when Bey tried to pick up Solange and they fell lol pic.twitter.com/VWhkJqHXqS — queen miskeen (@agerenesh) April 22, 2018

There were no apparent injuries, but lots of laughter as they kicked up their feet for a few moments.

“Give it up for my sister!” Beyoncé said.

The funny moment happened Saturday, and the Beyhive was still buzzing about it on Monday:

lol @ beyonce "i don't want ppl posting unflattering pics" and then she falls over on stage for the whole damn world to see 😂 #karma #Coachella — 🌼kezzy (@readyramsey) April 23, 2018

All of Beyoncè falls aren’t even real falls like... how?? pic.twitter.com/2le2n5K3Ay — She’s The Queen 🥀 (@YourHighnessBoi) April 23, 2018

Queen Bey even falls and it looks good! 💯 https://t.co/EgBxEYVmsJ — Wink 106 (@wink106) April 23, 2018

Beyoncé is the queen of recovering from falls 😂😂😂 — aly (@_vlys) April 22, 2018