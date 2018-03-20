Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are the new golden girls.

The mother and daughter coordinated in bold, jaw-dropping looks at Tina Lawson’s second annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. They were joined by Jay-Z, his mother Gloria Carter, and Bey’s stepfather Richard Lawson.

The theme of the gala was “From Waco to Wakanda,” and the “Formation” singer and her daughter certainly channeled royalty. Beyoncé wore a sheer, custom Falguni Shane Peacock gown with Jean Paul Gaultier earrings, while Blue wowed in a custom dress by Annakiki and a custom wig by Divamp Couture, according to The Cut.

Bow down:

The designers of Bey’s dress, Falguni and Shane Peacock, told Women’s Wear Daily they wanted to pay homage to Nubian warrior queen Amanishakheto with the gown.

“The metallic cutouts are placed strategically to mimic the shape of armor, as worn by the Nubian armies,” the designers told Women’s Wear Daily. “The elaborate gold train was added to create a 3-D effect that emphasized royalty. Between the metallic cutouts to the gold dramatic train, we attained an artistic statement while respecting the Nubian inspiration.”

Falguni and Peacock added that the gown took 10 days and “countless hours” to complete.

The two said on Tuesday that the gown was an “ode to Cleopatra,” according to a release shared with HuffPost. They added that the dresses’ 3-D metallic cutouts and gold foiled train were designed to resemble Egyptian art.

