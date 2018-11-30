ENTERTAINMENT
11/30/2018 02:46 pm ET

Beyoncé Fans Hilariously Slam Kid Rock For Making Offensive Comments About Her

In 2015, Kid Rock made extremely derogatory comments about the pop star to Rolling Stone, and the Beyhive has not forgotten. 🐝🐝🐝
By Elyse Wanshel
Kid Rock and Beyonc&eacute;.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs / Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kid Rock and Beyoncé.

The Beyhive is still feeling the sting from offensive comments Kid Rock made about Beyoncé three years ago.

And Queen B’s dedicated fans are actively swarming the right-wing musician’s social media pages with a pretty solid burn.

In February 2015, Kid Rock expressed his bewilderment over Beyoncé-mania in profanity-filled remarks to Rolling Stone, stating:

“Beyoncé, to me, doesn’t have a fucking ‘Purple Rain,’ but she’s the biggest thing on Earth. How can you be that big without at least one ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ or ‘Old Time Rock & Roll’?”

His criticism quickly shifted to her physicality.

“People are like, ‘Beyoncé’s hot,’” he told the magazine. “‘Got a nice fucking ass.’ I’m like, ‘Cool, I like skinny white chicks with big tits.’ Doesn’t really fucking do much for me.”

This caused Beyoncé fans to unleash their wrath, and, as the site The Shade Room pointed out Thursday, they still haven’t forgotten.

A quick look at Kid Rock’s Instagram page shows that comments on all of his most recent posts feature tons of honeybee emojis, famously synonymous with the “Formation” singer’s fans, who are collectively known as the Beyhive — or the most dedicated fans on the internet.

His most recent post, from Friday, is littered with bees. The emoji doesn’t show up in all of the comments on Kid Rock’s posts, but regular sightings can be seen as far back as 2015.

Posted Friday, Nov. 30.
Screenshot of Kid Rock’s Instagram
Posted Friday, Nov. 30.
Posted Nov. 12.
Screenshot of Kid Rock’s Instagram
Posted Nov. 12.
Posted Aug. 13.
Screenshot of Kid Rock’s Instagram
Posted Aug. 13.
Posted April 18, 2017.
Screenshot of Kid Rock’s Instagram
Posted April 18, 2017.
Posted Nov. 23, 2016.
Screenshot of Kid Rock’s Instagram
Posted Nov. 23, 2016.
Posted June 28 2015.
Screenshot of Kid Rock’s Instagram
Posted June 28 2015.

For what it’s worth, Beyoncé is the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, with 62 career nominations and 22 wins. Kid Rock has been nominated five times, but has never won.

Beyonc&eacute; poses with her Grammys in the press room during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017.
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
Beyoncé poses with her Grammys in the press room during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017.
Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
