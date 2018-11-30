Beyoncé Fans Hilariously Slam Kid Rock For Making Offensive Comments About Her

The Beyhive is still feeling the sting from offensive comments Kid Rock made about Beyoncé three years ago.

And Queen B’s dedicated fans are actively swarming the right-wing musician’s social media pages with a pretty solid burn.

In February 2015, Kid Rock expressed his bewilderment over Beyoncé-mania in profanity-filled remarks to Rolling Stone, stating:

“Beyoncé, to me, doesn’t have a fucking ‘Purple Rain,’ but she’s the biggest thing on Earth. How can you be that big without at least one ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ or ‘Old Time Rock & Roll’?”

His criticism quickly shifted to her physicality.

“People are like, ‘Beyoncé’s hot,’” he told the magazine. “‘Got a nice fucking ass.’ I’m like, ‘Cool, I like skinny white chicks with big tits.’ Doesn’t really fucking do much for me.”

This caused Beyoncé fans to unleash their wrath, and, as the site The Shade Room pointed out Thursday, they still haven’t forgotten.

A quick look at Kid Rock’s Instagram page shows that comments on all of his most recent posts feature tons of honeybee emojis, famously synonymous with the “Formation” singer’s fans, who are collectively known as the Beyhive — or the most dedicated fans on the internet.

His most recent post, from Friday, is littered with bees. The emoji doesn’t show up in all of the comments on Kid Rock’s posts, but regular sightings can be seen as far back as 2015.

Screenshot of Kid Rock’s Instagram Posted Friday, Nov. 30.

Screenshot of Kid Rock’s Instagram Posted Nov. 12.

Screenshot of Kid Rock’s Instagram Posted Aug. 13.

Screenshot of Kid Rock’s Instagram Posted April 18, 2017.

Screenshot of Kid Rock’s Instagram Posted Nov. 23, 2016.

Screenshot of Kid Rock’s Instagram Posted June 28 2015.

For what it’s worth, Beyoncé is the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, with 62 career nominations and 22 wins. Kid Rock has been nominated five times, but has never won.