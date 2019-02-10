Beyoncé And Jay-Z Win Grammy Award For 'Everything Is Love'

Beyoncé and Jay-Z won a Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for their collaboration “Everything Is Love.”

The Recording Academy announced the award shortly before the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony kicked off on Sunday. The power couple, who record together as The Carters, released the joint album this past June.

Congrats Best Urban Contemporary Album winner - 'Everything is Love' @Beyonce and @S_C_ #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 10, 2019

The pair, who have over 40 Grammy Awards combined, rounded out their worldwide and highly praised “On The Run II” tour in October.

Last year, the Recording Academy received wide backlash when Jay-Z didn’t win an award for his lauded “4:44” album after receiving eight nominations for the project. Similarly, many criticized the academy in 2017 when Queen Bey didn’t win Album of the Year for “Lemonade.”

On Sunday, Beyoncé shared photos on Instagram showing her and Jay-Z in matching pastel outfits at this weekend’s annual pre-Grammys Roc Nation brunch party.