Beyoncé And Jay-Z As Olympians Flo-Jo And Tommie Smith For Halloween Is Pure Gold

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s latest Halloween costumes paid tribute to iconic black Olympic gold medalists Florence Griffith Joyner and Tommie Smith for the win.
The power couple revealed photos of their costumes on Queen Bey’s Instagram account Thursday morning. Judging by the responses ― and the over 2.5 million likes for the Halloween post thus far ― their costumes clearly struck a chord.
Beyoncé donned one of Flo-Jo’s iconic one-legged outfits that she wore at the 1988 U.S. Olympic trials when she set the world record for the women’s 100-meter sprint at 10.49 seconds. Griffith Joyner died in 1998.
Jay-Z channeled Smith, an American sprinter who broke world records and who notably raised his fist at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City to protest racism on the world stage.
Smith and fellow Olympian John Carlos’ gesture has continued to serve as a symbol in the fight for human rights.
Jay-Z wore a track suit and similarly posed for the photo by bowing his head and raising one black-gloved fist. Tidal, his music streaming service, honored Smith at its benefit concert for criminal justice reform in Brooklyn last week.
This is Bey’s second jaw-dropping Halloween costume this year. Earlier this week, she shared photos of her dressed as Toni Braxton, which she labeled “Phoni Braxton.”
The “Breathe Again” artist even responded on Instagram: “I LOVE IT, Such a superstar!”