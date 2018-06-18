Beyoncé And Jay-Z Address All These Rumors On 'Everything Is Love'

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint album, “Everything Is Love,” touches on everything from love to family to infidelity to President Donald Trump.
The Carters’ nine-track album dropped on Saturday and people have been freaking out about it nonstop ― helped by the fact that, unlike other albums by the duo, this one can be streamed on Apple Music and Spotify.
Additionally, the album addresses a number of rumors and issues surrounding the couple. We’ve broken them down for you.
On Jay-Z’s infidelity and alleged “love child”:
Beyonce’s album “Lemonade” took on Jay-Z’s infidelities headfirst with lyrics (from “Sorry”) like “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.” While Jay-Z’s “4:44” fired back last year with an apology, “Everything Is Love” provides more clarity on the whole matter.
In “Heard About Us,” he adamantly denies the rumors that he fathered Rymir Satterthwaite. “Billie Jean in his prime, for the thousand time, the kid ain’t mine / Online they call me Dad, kiddingly / You’re not supposed to take this Dad thing literally / That’s too famous, we don’t even really do famous,” raps Jay.
Meanwhile in “LoveHappy,” Beyonce says she has put Jay’s indiscretions behind her ― “You did some things to me / Boy you do some things to me / But love is deeper than your pain and I believe you can change” ― and even has a conversation with Jay about what happened:
Beyoncé: “You fucked up the first stone, we had to get remarried.”
Jay-Z: “Yo chill”
Beyoncé: “We keeping it real with these people, right? / Lucky I ain’t kill you when I met …”
Jay-Z: “You know how I met her / We broke up and got back together / To get her back I had to sweat her.”
On “Friends,” Jay says not even fire can keep him away from Bey at this point: “If me and my wife beefing, I don’t care if the house on fire, I’m dying ... I ain’t leaving.”
On the Super Bowl:
In “Apeshit,” Jay raps: “I said no to the Superbowl / You need me, I don’t need you / Every night we in the end-zone / Tell the NFL we in stadiums too.”
A clear reference to this year’s Super Bowl rumors, the lyric suggests that, before Justin Timberlake agreed to perform in Super Bowl LII’s halftime show, Jay-Z did, in fact, turn down an offer.
On Tidal allegedly faking their streaming numbers:
On “Nice” (which features Pharrell Williams), Beyonce dismisses the reports earlier this year that Jay’s streaming service, Tidal, was faking their streaming numbers:
“Patiently waiting for my demise / ’Cause my success can’t be quantified / If I gave two fucks, two fucks about streaming numbers / Would have put / Lemonade up on Spotify / Fuck you, fuck you, you’re cool, fuck you, I’m out (Ah!)”
On Jay-Z’s recent legal issues:
In the first verse of the same song, Jay tears into the legal troubles he’s dealt with over the years ― most recently the subpoena he received from the Securities and Exchange Commission in March:
“Yeah, fuck your subpoenas and your misdemeanors / Was too busy touring out all your arenas / My passport is tatted, it look like it’s active / I play on these planes, y’all catch me in traffic / Y’all drag me in court for that shit, yall backwards / After all these years of drug trafficking, huh / Time to remind me / I’m Black again, huh / All this talking back, I’m too arrogant, huh.”
For more on what’s happening on “Everything Is Love,” you can listen to the album above.