Beyoncé And Jay-Z Address All These Rumors On 'Everything Is Love'

Additionally, the album addresses a number of rumors and issues surrounding the couple. We’ve broken them down for you.

On Jay-Z’s infidelity and alleged “love child”:

Beyonce’s album “Lemonade” took on Jay-Z’s infidelities headfirst with lyrics (from “Sorry”) like “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.” While Jay-Z’s “4:44” fired back last year with an apology, “Everything Is Love” provides more clarity on the whole matter.

In “Heard About Us,” he adamantly denies the rumors that he fathered Rymir Satterthwaite. “Billie Jean in his prime, for the thousand time, the kid ain’t mine / Online they call me Dad, kiddingly / You’re not supposed to take this Dad thing literally / That’s too famous, we don’t even really do famous,” raps Jay.