Beyoncé Drops Surprise Remix, Donates Proceeds To Hurricane Victims

Beyoncé is fundraising for hurricane victims in the Caribbean in the most Beyoncé way ever: by dropping a surprise song.

The singer released a new remix Thursday to the global hit “Mi Gente” by Willy William and J Balvin. The remixed single features Beyoncé spitting a little bit of Spanish and dropping in a whole verse that includes this gem: “I’ve been giving birth on these haters cuz I’m fertile.”

Beyoncé shared the news on Instagram along with a Caribbean-themed photo shoot.

“I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands,” she wrote.

She also linked back to the hurricane relief page of her website, which includes various ways people can donate to victims of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Earlier this month, Beyoncé expressed her support for the victims of the earthquakes in Mexico and the hurricanes that have devastated Puerto Rico.

She has also spent a lot of time raising funds and volunteering her time for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, where she was born and raised.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Beyoncé’s “Mi Gente” remix can be found on Spotify or Tidal.